Goodbye Kang — Marvel Studios Likely Forced to Revise MCU Saga

Marvel Studios is in a tough situation as Jonathan Major’s Kang the Conqueror probably won’t be returning to the MCU, leaving future projects up in the air until Marvel figures out a solution.

Kevin Feige and co. have many upcoming projects coming up, as Phase Five has just begun. Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) starts off Phase Five and has left fans questioning how the MCU will continue as the movie received scathing reviews for its lack of quality and certain story elements.

Marvel has pledged to work on this issue, but another problem has landed in the studios’ footsteps. Jonathan Majors is in a lot of legal trouble. A few weeks ago, Majors was arrested due to assault. While his lawyers claimed he did nothing, the actor called 911 for his partner’s safety. When the authorities arrived, Majors’ partner told the police a different story, and due to the marks on her body, they arrested him.

Now, Majors has been in custody with a trial coming up in May. His agency decided not to work with the actor anymore, and now the actor’s court trial just received a disappointing update. According to Variety, more abuse victims have come forward and cooperated with Manhattan’s district attorney. This goes against Majors’ lawyer, who claims that the actor is innocent, with evidence to support his claim.

The actor is a rising star with many films and projects in the works, and several studios are waiting to decide what to do with Majors. According to one insider, Marvel Studios’ decision with Majors will help others make up their mind on what to do. “I think the truth is everyone is waiting to see what Marvel will do. It doesn’t mean everyone will do the same thing, but that’s what people are looking to.”

Marvel’s decision will be critical for the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Avengers: Kang Dynasty (2025) will start filming in the Spring of 2024. While that appears to be almost a year away, if Marvel does decide to recast Kang the Conqueror, they will have to act fast. It’s not easy to rebrand such a pivotal villain and find a replacement like that. It’s a huge role that Marvel will need time to find the next actor. If they don’t start the recasting process soon, it will drastically shift the plans for the MCU because the Multiverse Saga would be a disaster without their new Kang the Conqueror.

Marvel Studios has been deathly quiet about what they plan to do, but it seems that the studio might have to release a statement soon. Due to the pressure, it might not be easy for Marvel to wait for the trial since casting takes a lot of time and trials aren’t a quick process. Hopefully, things get handled soon, but it doesn’t look good for Jonathan Majors.

Do you think Jonathan Majors is guilty? Who do you want to see as Kang the Conqueror? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!