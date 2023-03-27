MCU Star Calls 911 Right Before “Assaulting” Victim

New details have come forward surrounding Jonathan Majors, which make it seem like something isn’t right about the current arrest of the MCU star.

Anyone keeping up with the news knows that Majors was arrested during the weekend for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend. This led to the actor having ads with him and the US army being taken down, as the government didn’t want the actor promoting the army with legal charges hanging in the air.

Marvel fans had a lot of high expectations for Majors as he was set to star as Kang the Conqueror in several upcoming MCU projects, but his time in the MCU might be cut short if the actor is found guilty. Right now, Majors is gearing up to star in Loki Season 2 later this year and start filming for Avengers: Kang Dynasty (2025) and several other projects in the MCU in the next few months.

Marvel has big plans for Kang the Conqueror, but with the recent delays due to VFX quality and Majors being arrested, Marvel might need more time to think. While the charges against Majors might seem like he is guilty, one new detail surfaced online, thanks to ABC, which provides an interesting twist to the story.

Jonathan Majors called 911 first, claiming he was concerned for his girlfriend. After the police arrived, the woman told a different story and showed marks on her arms, enough to have the actor arrested. Majors’ lawyer has reassured fans that the actor is far from being guilty, claiming that there is sufficient evidence pointing to the actor not harming the woman.

The woman did end up going to the hospital, but it’s unclear if the injuries were the primary reason why she went or if it was due to a mental breakdown. Either way, this whole situation has caused quite a stir because if Majors is guilty, his time in the MCU is up in the air, as Disney doesn’t like to have their “family-friendly” image tarnished due to scandals like this.

More details will come in the following days, but one thing is clear. If Majors did assault his girlfriend, why would he call the police on himself? Doing this is one way to get arrested, which makes no sense. The story is obviously missing some key details that will hopefully be revealed soon, helping fans understand what is really happening.

A huge recast like this is still possible but would be catastrophic to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kang the Conqueror’s big debut in the Multiverse Saga was given high praise and for another actor to take over the role would be disappointing.

