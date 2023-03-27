Disney Quietly Reveals MCU Series Release, Ignores Glaring Issues For Phase Five Timeline

Marvel Studios has finally confirmed the release date for Secret Invasion, but they have also set up a massive problem for Phase Five and other MCU series.

Samuel L. Jackson has been absent from the MCU for quite a while. He was last seen as Nick Fury in Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) as Fury (actually Talos) helped Peter take out a new threat overseas. While Fury isn’t in control of S.H.I.E.L.D. anymore, the character has a huge influence over the MCU from the shadows.

He helps the Avengers occasionally and has done a lot of work in the shadows to maintain peace and order. While everything hasn’t gone according to plan, Fury is finally back in the MCU in Secret Invasion, Marvel’s first big crossover event that will stream on Disney+. While fans are familiar with Marvel releasing Disney+ series, Secret Invasion promises to have more connections than other series as some reports claim that more than one Avenger might appear.

The espionage action thriller will focus on the Skrulls, who aren’t nice like Talos as some have already infiltrated Earth and are secretly taking over the world. As shapeshifters, Skrulls can disguise themselves as anyone, meaning it’s difficult to figure out who is and isn’t a Skrull.

Secret Invasion will be taking the popular storyline from Marvel comics and bringing it into the MCU, which is very exciting, but fans have been wondering when to expect this series for a while. After being promised to debut in Spring 2023, Marvel faced a tough set of challenges.

Their VFX issues and post-production quality have caused an uproar in the MCU community as fans aren’t happy with the quality and how Marvel has been handling VFX teams after hearing some disturbing reports. While Marvel may not realize just how bad the situation was, they are now facing the consequences as almost every upcoming MCU project has been delayed.

Marvel needs to work on the quality of their projects, but delaying a project for a future release date is a tricky thing to do, and it’s clear that Marvel Studios missed the mark with Secret Invasion. Instead of doing any quick post to confirm the release window, Secret Invasion‘s release date is actually confirmed on Disney+ to be June 21st, 2023.

An earlier report shared that the series was likely to be moved to June and stated that Marvel was eyeing Loki Season 2 to release in September. While this might not appear like a problem, Marvel might have forgotten just how busy June and July are, as four major movies will be released in those two months.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will release on June 30, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part 1 on July 14, and Barbie and Oppenheimer will release on July 21. These are all big movies that fans are excited to see, and Secret Invasion releasing in the middle of all might not be the best course of action. While the MCU series can’t avoid all of these movies, the series is in a tight situation. Marvel doesn’t want their project happening back-to-back anymore to avoid MCU fatigue.

On top of this, Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka has to release sometime this year and Marvel might be in a tough spot as rumors placed the Star Wars series to release sometime in the fall, meaning that while Secret Invasion might have its own problems, Loki Season 2 might have to compete with one of the biggest Star Wars projects to release. With Sabine Wren and Ezra Bridger in live-action and the teases that Grand Admiral Thrawn might appear, Loki Season 2 might struggle to keep up with Star Wars, especially if things don’t go well for Jonathan Majors.

All these things are not helping the MCU move forward. Even though Marvel is giving its franchise some extra love by ensuring the quality is good, the timing for these projects might hurt the viewership, which is pivotal for the MCU’s future. Fans will just have to wait and see how Secret Invasion does once it releases on June 21.

Do you think Marvel is making the right decision with Secret Invasion's release date?