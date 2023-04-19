Marvel is possibly using their chance to eliminate something from their past to better serve their future.

Under the leadership of Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and owned by The Walt Disney Company, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has revolutionized the superhero movie genre and left a significant impact on the film industry. With the successful conclusion of Marvel Studios’ Phase Three in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), which marked the culmination of the MCU’s epic Infinity Saga, the franchise has experienced remarkable growth in recent years, establishing its dominance and unmatched success in the film industry.

But after Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man/Tony Stark sacrificed himself for the continuation of the universe at large, and Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers/Captain America passed on his mantle — the Marvel Cinematic Universe has sat on a precipice of bigger and scarier things to come for the superheroes of Earth.

With Part Four of the MCU over with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), a new chapter has begun in the Multiverse Saga — with Phase Five introducing us to Jonathan Majors’ terrifying Kang the Conqueror (though it may no longer be his character soon) in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023). Phase Five will lead into Phase Six, and the world will finally get to see long-awaited Avengers 5/Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars (2026). But before all that happens, the MCU needs to get their lore in order — and that means cutting and changing things from their past as they see fit.

What show’s history is being erased?

A new report has surfaced from MCU insider source DanielRPK, confirming that the upcoming WandaVision (2021) spin-off, Agatha: Coven of Chaos (which is currently in production hell) will be officially retconning a key part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It effectively eradicates the lore established in the beloved Marvel show, Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD is a Netflix Marvel TV show created by Joss Whedon, set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that follows a team of agents from the Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement, and Logistics Division (SHIELD) from the MCU films. As Scarlet Witch News shares, the new rumor and alleged leak tells us exactly how the MCU would be setting a clear precedent — with the simple lore change for the powerful Darkhold tome: RUMOR: In ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’, it will be confirmed that Agatha was in possession of the Darkhold for 100 years prior to #WandaVision, which would make ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ non-canon.🔮 (via DanielRPK) RUMOR: In ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’, it will be confirmed that Agatha was in possession of the Darkhold for 100 years prior to #WandaVision, which would make ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ non-canon.🔮 (via DanielRPK) pic.twitter.com/PyOKLoOT26 — Scarlet Witch News (@scarletwnews) April 18, 2023 How did the Darkhold exist in the MCU previously? Well, in Agents of SHIELD, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Agent Maria Hill’s (Colbie Smulders) colleagues at SHIELD do a ton of superhero work “behind the scenes” of the MCU movies, and combat everything from supernatural to extraterrestrial threats. Along the way, they uncover the Darkhold — a mystical book filled with dark powers unknown, that can be used to wreak insane, supernatural havoc. This fan-favorite series stars Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson — yes, the Captain America/Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) fan who died in The Avengers (2012) — alongside Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May, Chloe Bennet as Agent Daisy Johnson, Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons, Iain De Caestecker as Agent Leo Fitz, Henry Simmons as Agent Alphonso “Mack” Mackenzie, Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Agent Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez, Jeff Ward as Deke Shaw, and Brett Dalton as Grant Ward. Related: Marvel Pres. Kevin Feige Is Completely Changing the MCU The Darkhold’s influence and consequences are a recurring theme in Agents of SHIELD, with its power and dangers explored in different story arcs throughout the series. It serves as a catalyst for various conflicts, character arcs, and supernatural events, making it a pivotal element in the show’s overarching narrative. With that key item being retconned, the MCU is essentially erasing seven years of their own history. How will this Agatha: Coven of Chaos change impact the MCU forever?