Drama has begun over the reported inclusion of a particular relationship in WandaVision‘s successor, Vision Quest.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is under the leadership of Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, and currently owned by The Walt Disney Company. The MCU has to date, revolutionized the superhero movie genre, and quite frankly, the film industry. They have nothing to fear. So far, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has experienced exponential growth in recent years, with the epic conclusion of Marvel Studios’ Phase Three in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), marking the culmination of the MCU’s epic Infinity Saga.

Now in their Multiverse Saga, the MCU properly ventured into the realm of streaming TV (with actors from their mainline shows) in 2021, with WandaVision as their first official Disney+ debut in their Phase Four. The show followed an intriguing fourth-wall breaking setup, where Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), and her (canonically dead) partner Vision (Paul Bettany) live seemingly idyllic lives in the suburban town, Westview, New Jersey.

As reality begins to unravel, revealing a complex and dark mystery involving grief, trauma, and the nature of reality itself, the show also delves into the mysteries of their children, Billy (Julian Hilliard) and Tommy Maximoff (Jett Klyne). The show also stars Kathryn Hahn as Agnes / Agatha Harkness, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, Randall Park as Jimmy Woo, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Evan Peters as Ralph Bohner/Quicksilver/Pietro Maximoff, Debra Jo Rupp as Mrs. Hart, and Fred Melamed as Arthur Hart.

What is Marvel reportedly adding to the WandaVision spinoff?

There are currently two WandaVision spinoff series that act as essential sequels to the original WandaVision show — Vision Quest, due approximately 2025, and Agatha Harkness-centric Agatha: Coven of Chaos (which has had its confirrmed release date seemingly scrapped as the series is in reported production hell).

According to MCU source and insider Divinity Seeker, Vision Quest, a new spinoff starring Bettany’s white version of Vision, focuses around the “early romantic relationship” of Vision’s son Tommy Maximoff and his new daughter, Viv, based on the Marvel Comics characters of the same name:

In concept art based on a scene from Episode 1 of 2025's Vision Quest, Tommy is kneeling down in the center of a crater of a high school as Viv is laying over her brother Vin's dead body. The intention is for Viv &Tommy to develop an early romantic relationship.#VisionQuest pic.twitter.com/CdAQgvIjkp — Divinity Seeker (@DivinitySeeker1) April 16, 2023

Naturally, this caused a huge backlash, as the characters of Viv and Tommy are technically half-siblings with both their father being Vision — even if one may or may not “really exist” from the same universe, or have been birthed from a dad who “wasn’t really there”. It’s complicated Multiversal stuff.

But as user @NamerFate succinctly called out:

Bro that's incest. — Fate Namer (@NamerFate) April 16, 2023

Other users quickly flooded social media with disdain for this reported concept art leak for Vision Quest, including @marvelita_mcu1 calling out Marvel for making a “gross” decision, should this prove true:

That is gross af. They are half siblings — Marvelita (@marvelita_mcu1) April 16, 2023

While user @ItsMeLT3 claims that they have “got to draw the line somewhere” with Marvel Studios, even though the MCU have technically canonized the “Sylvie/Loki” relationship from 2021’s other streaming hit, Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston as the titular character, and feminine Multiversal “Loki” variant, Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) — making the relationship a sort of “self-cest”. However, this appears to be “[crossing] a line” for the Marvel fan:

I've got to draw the line somewhere, unless they change Vision being one of these characters *father* this is incest. And I realize they did Sylvie/Loki and I couldn't like that either. But this crosses a line, imho. — ItsMeLT (@ItsMeLT3) April 16, 2023

Meanwhile, user @minordomos points out that the character Viv is also lesbian — making this a potential retcon of a queer, LGBTQ+ character from the Marvel Comics — on top of this basically being a sibling-sibling relationship:

she's a lesbian and he's her brother — amelia✨ (@minordomos) April 16, 2023

On the other hand, other Marvel insider account @CanWeGetToast has come forward to call this other insider source “BS” — saying that it simply can’t be true that Marvel would start an “incestuous teen relationship”:

Did a double take seeing this on my “For You” 😭😭 this is very obviously made up BS because Marvel isn’t about to start an incestuous teen relationship lmao https://t.co/QJVQv4U7m8 — CanWeGetSomeToast (@CanWeGetToast) April 16, 2023

If this does indeed prove true however, it appears that people will continue to be upset at the superhero media giant. As Manuel LM laments:

What is going on at Marvel 😭 — Manuel LM (@MenyMaximoff) April 16, 2023

Well, let’s hope that Marvel Studios either finds a way to make this relationship… not incest, by changing up the characters’ origin stories, or simply by eliminating this alleged concept (and concept art) altogether. While WandaVision ranks highly among many Marvel fans’ TV favorites, a problematic Vision Quest might be tarnishing that reputation for some.

What do you think of this Vision Quest “incest” leak? Do you think Marvel would go through with it? Share your thoughts in the comments below!