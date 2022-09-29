The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) fan-favorite person-you-love-to-hate, the Scarlet Witch, will be back — and could be potentially teaming up with the X-Men Universe’s Wolverine.

The Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) has become synonymous with the hero-turned-villain trope, i.e. the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s embodiment of “you either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain”, (Aaron Eckhart as Harvey Dent/Two-Face, from 2008’s Christopher Nolan Batman film, The Dark Knight).

In the recent Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) directed by Sam Raimi and starring Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange/Stephen Strange, Elizabeth Olsen’s character the Scarlet Witch appeared to perish under collapsing rubble. However, recent comments made by Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige hinted at the likely survival of the Scarlet Witch — and this new statement from Olsen all but confirms her eventual return.

The Scarlet Witch’s actor, Elizabeth Olsen, expressed her surprise upon hearing about the Deadpool 3 and Wolverine bombshell, as revealed by Variety:

Oh really? Wow! I guess Wolverine is X-Men.

She continues, expressing her excitement with potentially getting to work with the X-Men actors:

It would be cool to work with a lot of those people from the X-Men franchise. I guess Fassbender is my dad in some world?

Getting to “work with a lot of those people from the X-Men franchise”? This absolutely means what everyone thinks it means — Scarlet Witch’s stint in the Marvel Cinematic Universe isn’t over, and Wanda Maximoff will be back.

The statement about “Fassbender [being her] dad” is Olsen referring to the fact that her character Wanda Maximoff, was indeed the long-thought-canonical offspring of Magneto/Erik Lehnsherr in the Marvel Comics (spelled Erik Lensherr there) — whose character is played by Michael Fassbender in the (previously 20th Century Fox) X-Men Universe.

In the Marvel Comics universe, however, it is eventually revealed that Wanda Maximoff and her twin brother Quicksilver/Pietro Maximoff, sometimes Peter Maximoff (portrayed by Evan Peters in X-Men and Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe) are not the actual children of Erik Lensherr AKA Magneto and Magda. Wanda Maximoff is revealed in 2014’s “Axis” to be the result of experiments by the High Evolutionary (portrayed by Chukwudi Iwuji in the MCU, who audiences will meet in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 set for release in May 5, 2023) and the offspring of Django and Marya Maximoff.

However, the biological connection could potentially be there in the MCU’s universe, as WandaVision (2021) and more recent Scarlet Witch and Wanda Maximoff-centered projects have utilized the Marvel Comics’ 2005 “House of M” storyline, focuses on the father-daughter relationship between Magneto and the Scarlet Witch.

It’s definitely possible that the Marvel Cinematic Universe will attempt to delve into similar storylines, now that The Walt Disney Company have 20th Century Studios under their belt, effectively roping existing X-Men franchise characters under the Marvel Studios and MCU umbrella. Recently, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman collectively announced the existence of upcoming Deadpool 3, set explicitly within Kevin Feige‘s Marvel Cinematic Universe.

