Marvel Indefinitely Scraps Highly Anticipated Series, Report Says

This upcoming Marvel show has an unknown future!

Marvel Studios, owned by The Walt Disney Company, creates and maintains the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Beginning with the Robert Downey Jr. vehicle Iron Man (2008) (whose return to the MCU has been much-discussed), the Infinity Saga is by now long over, concluding with Phase Three’s iconic ending, Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), by brotherly directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo (no, they’re not coming back to Marvel).

Now, Robert Downey Jr. as the well-loved Tony Stark/Iron Man sacrificed himself to defeat Josh Brolin’s Thanos, while Chris Evans as Steve Rogers retired his Captain America mantle — thus beginning a whole new Multiverse Saga themed around the Marvel Comics’ Secret Wars storyline. Now, Phase Four of that very Multiverse Saga is actually over with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), and audiences have been introduced to the terrifyingly charismatic Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror — the MCU’s next Big Bad moving forward.

According to entertainment insider KC Walsh, a significant delay has hit the beloved WandaVision spinoff, moving from the announced late 2023/2024 release to 2025 — and now finally to a “TBD (to be decided)” release date “for story reasons”. Agatha: Coven of Chaos has been very much anticipated by audiences and Marvel fans alike, as the campy witch Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) quickly became a fan favorite in 2021’s WandaVision, the first ever mainline MCU Disney+ Original. The quirky, time-and-space-bending ode to television featured Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and her reanimated husband Vision (Paul Bettany) dealing with seemingly adorable day-to-day dilemmas — eventually raising a family of superheroes with kids Billy Maximoff (Julian Hilliard) and Tommy Maximoff (Jett Klyne), and “brother”, “Pietro Maximoff”/Ralph Bohner (Evan Peters). It also starred Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, Fred Melamed as Todd Davis, Debra Jo Rupp as Sharon Davis, Randall Park as Jimmy Woo, and Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis.

Why is Agatha: Coven of Chaos‘ indefinite delay good news?

This delay comes with some serious pros, if you would believe it — for not just Marvel Studios and their ever-churning Marvel Cinematic Universe machine, but for the average watcher as well.

The MCU has had multiple complaints of late, from superhero fatigue to discussions surrounding a steady quality decrease over the years. Though many have fond memories of mega-popular movie-going events like Infinity War and Endgame, it must be said that the Marvel Studios track record has become more and more spotty over time. With the introduction of the Multiverse Saga and the shift from Netflix to Disney+, Marvel Studios’ need to fill up the new Disney-owned streaming platform’s slate has resulted in some serious downgrades in writing and VFX quality (and horrendous working practices), most notably.

This latest Agatha: Coven of Chaos news falls in line with Marvel Studios admitting that they need to slow down — with Kevin Feige pulling back on Disney+ releases particularly. This Agatha report is significant though — as it’s the first time a Marvel release previously slated for later this year (on the Disney+ platform) is allegedly getting shifted backwards, indefinitely.

With Captain Marvel (2019) sequel and WandaVision (2021) and Ms. Marvel (2022) follow-up The Marvels moving from a Summer 2023 theatrical release to November 10, 2023, it stands to reason that there’s likely some reshuffling going on within Marvel Studios themselves. Since the shift to an indefinite release appears to be story-related, we can only suspect some sort of internal turmoil going on with regards to the show, its writing, and likely its connection to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole.

So far, Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Sasheer Zamata, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, and Okwui Okpokwasili have been cast in undisclosed roles for Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Along with the obvious Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness, Emma Caulfield Ford will reprise her role as Sarah Proctor / “Dottie Jones”, Debra Jo Rupp as Mrs. Hart, and Kate Forbes as Evanora Harkness, Agatha’s mother. Unfortunately, it appears that we’ll have to wait indefinitely to see this cast in action.

Perhaps all of this Chaos is to be expected, however. It sounds about right for it to have been Agatha all along!

What do you think about Agatha: Coven of Chaos‘ indefinite delay? Share your thoughts in the comments below!