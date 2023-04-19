Scarlet Witch Actress Elizabeth Olsen Opens Up About Her Marvel Return

Actress Elizabeth Olsen is opening up to lay rumors to rest.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is helmed by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and is currently owned by The Walt Disney Company. The MCU has been a trailblazer in revolutionizing the superhero movie genre and has made a significant impact on the film industry, to say the least. The MCU has seen much success, including the epic conclusion of Marvel Studios’ Phase Three in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), which marked the culmination of the MCU’s epic Infinity Saga, the franchise has established its dominance and continues to thrive.

Elizabeth Olsen’s portrayal of Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, has become synonymous with the hero-turned-villain trope, exemplifying the concept of “you either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain”. Her character got a massive expansion in WandaVision (2021) opposite Paul Bettany’s Vision, which was so popular that it has two intended spin-off/sequels (Vision Quest, and Agatha: Coven of Chaos — which might unfortunately be in production hell).

The Scarlet Witch remained a favorite MCU character, that is, until the recent film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) directed by Sam Raimi and starring Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange/Stephen Strange, when Wanda Maximoff appeared to meet her demise under collapsing rubble.

How would the Scarlet Witch return to the MCU?

Based on the way she died (no visible body!) Wanda Maximoff is likely to return… just not yet, exactly. Even though she definitely wants to.

Visiting the TODAY Show to promote HBO Max series Love and Death (2023), Elizabeth Olsen opens up about her role as Wanda Maximoff AKA the Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Hesitantly, Olsen admits that it’s a “hard question” for her to answer, as she often feels like “[her] words are always twisted every time [she] answer[s] it”.

What does that mean, exactly? Well, it seems like the Marvel actor is aware of the power of her words (and her consequent standing with Disney/Marvel Studios), so she answers carefully, indicating that “yes, [she] hopes so” but ultimately has “no idea”:

When I say that, it’s not because I have a loaded answer. It’s because I say, ‘Yes, I hope so,’ and I mean it at face value.

She’s quickly quizzed by the hosts of the TODAY Show, answering rapid-fire to their pressing questions. When asked “have you started filming?”, she replies with “absolutely not”. When asked “have you seen a script?”, she responds with an immediate “no”. And when questioned as whether there has “been a Zoom call?”, she replies emphatically that “there’s no contract!”.

It’s important to remember here that Marvel actors are notorious for open-faced lies when speaking to the media. Remember when Spider-Man/Peter Parker actor Andrew Garfield insisted that he was not, in fact, going to be in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), when he absolutely was? Or when Charlie Cox completely denied his “elbow” being seen in leaks of the same movie, when he starred in a pivotal cameo that would set up his future in the MCU as Daredevil/Matt Murdock? It’s unheard of in the slightest for actors tied to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to preserve their heads — in case they pull a “Tom Holland”. Doctor Strange was likely not the last time we see this fan-favorite, though. I mean, Feige himself has hinted at it, so it’s probably just a matter of “when”.

