Adam Driver Reportedly In Final Talks to Portray Reed Richards in the MCU

The MCU has been taking its time regarding who will comprise the hugely important team of the Fantastic Four for the MCU. Though Marvel has been quiet about the upcoming movie, we now know who could be taking on the lead role—Star Wars’ own Adam Driver.

Reed Richards is arguably one of the most important figures, especially when it comes to the case of time traveling and the Multiverse aspects of Marvel continuity. Though the connection has yet to be made, Kang the Conqueror is Nathaniel Richards, a descendant of Reed Richards and Victor von Doom in the comics.

Though Doctor Doom has not yet appeared in the MCU, his appearance might be soon. He is the central villain for the Secret Wars storyline, and with Avengers: Secret Wars coming at the outset of the Multiverse Saga, he would have to be introduced.

Though many had hoped that Adam Driver would be cast as Doctor Doom (which would make sense), a new rumor from scooper Daniel Richtman has indicated that Driver is the front-runner and is in final talks to portray Reed Richards in the MCU.

Marvel pulling in a high-profile actor like Driver to lead the Fantastic Four would be incredible, mainly because he would become a hugely influential figure for the MCU going forward. As stated, Reed is tremendously important to the Multiverse, especially when it comes to stopping the likes of Doctor Doom.

The Fantastic Four is like the Avengers, though they deal more with Multiverse-based threats and time-traveling aspects. Though Avengers: Endgame showcased time traveling, it would be far more utilized or explained in the Fantastic Four movie.

Matt Shakman is serving as the director of the Fantastic Four movie, and though he has been noncommittal about who would be part of the team, this new rumor will make things very interesting. Adam Driver is an incredible actor and one that an entire time could be built around that would be exciting for many fans. It would be incredibly amazing, considering he would have left the vast Star Wars franchise to be a central figure for Marvel now.

This is a developing story; we will update everyone with more details as they become available.

