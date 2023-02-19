Marvel Finally Provides An Update On ‘Fantastic Four’ Replacement

Marvel Studios is gearing up to release more details about the MCU’s Fantastic Four coming soon, but there’s one important detail that will help fans be prepped for a new look at the Marvel’s first family.

John Krasinski might have taken on the role as Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), but Marvel Studios wasn’t planning for the actor to stay in the MCU for the long haul. Kevin Feige only wanted Krasinski to play the role for the fans before committing to a brand new look at the iconic super hero team.

Feige also confirmed that the Fantastic Four would be a major part of the MCU going forward. Not only will the Avengers help lead the franchise, but the new team will be one of the major “pillars” of the universe, meaning that Reed Richards and Sue Storm will be pivotal characters from now on.

Reports have covered all of Marvel’s potential possibilities for who could be Mr. Fantastic. Adam Driver might have a chance, but the role could go to Ryan Gosling or a few other actors. According to Jeff Sneider, Marvel isn’t looking to show off the super hero team in their early days after all.

Reed and Sue will actually be parents in the 2025 Fantastic Four movie as the film will show them with their family and include the other members, Johnny Storm and The Thing, in some way as one big family. Marvel is reportedly looking for actors to take on the big roles who are 30-35 years old.

Fans already knew that the Fantastic Four movie wasn’t going to be a traditional origin story, but it is surprising that the Fantastic Four will have children. While this might be exciting for some fans, it could lead the team into predictable stories. Phase Four introduced many children into the MCU, and they tend to end up with the MCU’s villain more often than not.

Fantastic Four releases in theaters on February 14, 2025.

Do you think the Fantastic Four should include their children in the movie? Let us know what you think!