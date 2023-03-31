‘Fantastic Four’ Development Takes a Dramatic Turn

Shake-ups at Marvel Studios and the Walt Disney Company continue as a personnel change for the upcoming Fantastic Four (2025) will have a dramatic effect on the film.

The Fantastic Four is one of the most famous and important teams in the Marvel Universe. Created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee, The Fantastic Four is based out of New York and made up of Mister Fantastic (Reed Richards), The Invisible Woman (Sue Storm), The Human Torch (Johnny Storm), and The Thing (Ben Grimm). Their arch-nemesis is the iconic Victor von Doom, also known as Doctor Doom.

Despite their importance in Marvel Comics, The Fantastic Four has not been fully featured in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe because 21st Century Fox owned the rights. They released three movies starring the team: Fantastic Four (2005), Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007), and the awfully spelled Fant4stic (2015).

Oddly enough, these movies featured future MCU stars Michael B. Jordan and Captain America himself, Chris Evans.

But after Disney purchased 21st Century Fox and Reed Richards, played by John Krasinski, made an appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), Marvel fans are ecstatic about the newest interpretation of Marvel’s first family, especially for a potential appearance in Secret Invasion (2023).

However, a new writer has been assigned to the upcoming Fantastic Four movie, potentially changing the movie’s tone and shifting his focus from blue cat people to people wearing blue.

‘Fantastic Four’ Will Surprise Viewers

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Josh Friedman, a screenwriter known for Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) and TNT’s Snowpiercer (2020-2022), has been brought on to rewrite the MCU’s version of Fantastic Four (2025).

The original writers for the film were Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer, a duo most well-known for writing comedic films like The Last of the Great Romantics (2014) and the upcoming K-Pop: Lost in America (2023).

On the other hand, Friedman is more recognized for his action-oriented sci-fi films, often working with James Cameron. This leads many people to speculate that the MCU’s version will have a much more dramatic tone than initially intended.

Either way, the hype for the movie is real, and comic book fans can’t wait for Reed Richards and company to make their MCU debut.

How do you feel about ‘Fantastic Four’s change in direction? Let us know in the comments below.