Marvel Suffers More Massive Cuts, Possible Trouble Emerging

Disney has again laid off another prominent executive as Marvel suffers more massive cuts as part of the Walt Disney Company’s restructuring plan. Let’s get into it.

What’s Going With Disney and Marvel?

Last week, news broke out that Disney parted ways with longtime Marvel Studios Executive Victoria Alonso. Victoria Alonso was a longtime Marvel Studios executive. She had been with the company since 2006 as vice president of visual effects and post-production. Alonso departed with Disney and Marvel because she was responsible for Marvel’s toxic work environment.

VFX artists stepped forward with allegations that Alonso held a “crazy” amount of power. VFX artists continue to come out of the woodwork detailing how Alonso would only promote you if she liked you and made sure you were “frozen out” if you made her angry in any way or form.

According to the report released by The Hollywood Reporter, Alonso breached her contract by promoting and distributing her recent Oscar-nominated film, Argentina, 1985 (2022). Since Amazon broadcasted the international legal drama, sources claim Alonso breached her 2018 contract by stating that employees would not work for competing studios. In this case, Alonso did work for a competing studio, ultimately leading to her demise.

Possible Trouble Looming as Marvel Suffers More Massive Cuts?

The letting go of prominent high-end executive Victoria Alonso spelled trouble for Disney and Marvel when reports surfaced of Alonso’s behavior towards multiple VFX artists and creators across the company division. More and more VFX artists and creators are stepping forward with the news of Alonso’s crude and unwarranted behavior, leading us to believe that the problem may not only be Alonso. The issue of creators feeling unmotivated and creating lackluster CGI in recent Marvel films could be partly due to more than one executive being at fault for causing a plethora of creators to step forward and voice their concerns about their work environment. Time will tell if Disney will release more executives from Marvel Studios in the coming days. We have news of another high-end executive getting laid off by Disney.

Marvel Suffers More Massive Cuts With Chairman Loss

As if Victoria Alonso’s departure was not significant enough, Disney and Marvel have now parted ways with another huge executive, Marvel Chairman Ike Perlmutter. The move is part of Disney’s cost-cutting campaign created by Bob Iger. Perlmutter was laid off because he failed to shake up Disney’s board. These higher-end executives being laid off aren’t the only big things happening at Disney. This week, it was also reported that Disney had eliminated a 50+ person metaverse division dedicated to “next-generation storytelling and consumer experiences.”

Perlmutter was told of his demise over the phone Wednesday morning when he got the call from Disney. According to The New York Times, Perlmutter also said that Marvel Entertainment, a much smaller division focused on consumer products and runs separated from Marvel Studios, would be absorbed and folded into bigger Disney business units. The New York Times also mentions that Dan Buckley, president of Marvel Entertainment, will remain and report to Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios. Previously, Mr. Buckley said both to him and Mr. Perlmutter.