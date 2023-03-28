Disney Is Pulling Out of the Metaverse

In 2021, which now feels like a lifetime ago, then-Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced to shareholders the “Disney Metaverse” was in development. As they did with Chapek, Disney is kicking the Metaverse to the curb.

It’s been a rough few months for the Disney company, which has all been coming to a head with the massive rounds of layoffs that started this week. Before Chapek’s departure from the company as CEO, rumors were floating around that he would lay off thousands of Cast Members. Even with Bob Iger taking back the helm, it seems the company’s fate was always heading toward disaster, as though the dismissal of 7,000 employees was always imminent.

Disney’s new metaverse department has been let go as part of Monday’s first round of layoffs. In 2022, Chapek appointed Mike White, their veteran media and tech executive, to head the company’s venture into the new possibilities of VR technology. Fortunately for White, he will remain at the House of Mouse, but his team wasn’t as lucky. While the department was more minor compared to others, with a team of only fifty members, this massive withdrawal will put any future metaverse projects on hold.

The possibilities were endless when Disney first hyped up their metaverse department. “We’ll be able to connect the physical and digital worlds even more closely,” said Chapek in 2022. The company was looking forward to bringing their stories to life in a whole new way for viewers at home and bringing all new experiences to the Parks for Guests. Some concepts also included combining technology with ESPN so sports fans could be in the middle of the action from the comfort of their couch.

Although the department has been removed, White remains a significant asset for Disney’s consumer digital products team, overseeing the technology strategy, engineering, and product teams charged with developing digital experiences. With White still onboard at Disney, he could potentially find a way to incorporate the Metaverse into different projects later down the road.

