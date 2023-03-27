Disney Reveals New Marvel Theme Park Location Opening Soon

The Disneyland Resort has just revealed a new location opening inside its Marvel-centered land in California.

The Disney Parks and Resorts are always changing and evolving. Anyone who’s visited Disneyland and Walt Disney World in the last few months knows that there’s something new always around the corner.

This is most true for the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, with several new rides being built in the last few years. EPCOT got two brand new attractions, with Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind both opening at the Park in the last two years.

At Magic Kingdom, Disney is about to officially open TRON Lightcycle/Run, Disney’s newest roller coaster. While the attraction is a copy of the one found in Shanghai Disney, we are still super excited to experience it when it opens in April.

However, Disney is also expanding its Marvel-focused land in California, with a new location on the way.

Avengers Campus is about to get slightly larger, with a new merchandise storefront on the way. This has just been confirmed by Reporter Scott Gustin on Twitter:

NEW: Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park is getting a new merchandise location. Construction walls will go up in front of Avengers Headquarters today. This construction is not for the E-ticket attraction.

NEW: Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park is getting a new merchandise location. Construction walls will go up in front of Avengers Headquarters today. This construction is not for the E-ticket attraction. pic.twitter.com/KZRVf75xzm — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) March 27, 2023

There isn’t a timeframe set for the opening of this location yet, but we’re super excited to see Disney continue to expand this exciting area. Back at last year’s D23 Expo, Disney revealed it would be adding an “E-Ticket” attraction to this land in the near future.

Since it opened in 2021, Avengers Campus has been a fan favorite to many Guests visiting Disney California Adventure, with incredible food and snacks, breathtaking views, and, of course, the chance to meet their favorite superheroes. Avengers Campus can also be found at Disneyland Paris in the Resort’s Walt Disney Studios Park.

For fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, visiting Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure is a dream come true. Being able to meet and interact with some of their favorite superheroes, enjoy size-defying food and drink offerings from across the galaxy, and ride the two attractions in the compound, WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!

Have you visited Avengers Campus yet? What’s your favorite ride or attraction at Disneyland?