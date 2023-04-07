‘Fantastic Four’ Villains Have Reportedly Revealed

Fans have been begging for news regarding the highly anticipated MCU Fantastic Four movie. The only known news is that Matt Shakman is directing the feature. Most of the information fans want to hear is about who will be cast as Marvel’s greatest team, next to the Avengers. However, it appears the villains for the new movie have already been revealed.

The villain Marvel fans most want to see is Doctor Doom, who happens to be the biggest antagonist of the Fantastic Four and Reed Richards. There is a timeline where Nathaniel Richards is Doctor Doom. Nathaniel is the time-traveling father of Reed Richards. That said, Doom is rumored to be introduced in the F4 movie via a cameo or post-credit scene.

Doctor Doom would have to appear soon, considering he is the main villain of the Secret Wars storyline. If Avengers: Secret Wars follows the Jonathan Hickman comic series, Doom becomes God Emperor Doom and sets out to destroy the Multiverse. Considering the MCU is deep in the Multiverse Saga, it would make sense that Secret Wars will be about the would-be destruction of the Multiverse.

This leads to the question of who will be the villain of the Fantastic Four movie. Well, that may have just been confirmed.

Marvel insider Jeff Sneider has revealed that Matt Shakman has plans to go “very cosmic” with his take on the Fantastic Four. According to Sneider, “I’m told that Matt Shakman is planning to go very cosmic with his ‘Fantastic Four’ movie. Lots of 1960s elements, and that the film will feature both Galactus and the Silver Surfer.”

Galactus is arguably the second biggest villain when it comes to the Fantastic Four and as is the Silver Surfer. Granted, these villains were utilized in the previous F4 movies, though they have not even been shown in the MCU yet. We would argue making Galactus a speaking cloud was so silly; it is time for a redo.

Matt Shakman abandoned directing the new Star Trek movie to work with Marvel, so it makes sense that he would want to focus more on the science fiction elements that the Fantastic Four can bring. The cosmic aspect of his direction might also allow for the team to come into contact with those more space-related characters. Dare we say the F4 could come into contact with the Guardians of the Galaxy?

Well, the Fantastic Four could run into someone like Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord, who happens to be one of the only actors that might exist past Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3. This is just wild speculation right now, but it would be amazing to see that happen.

