Highly Anticipated ‘Spider-Man’ Release Seemingly Confirmed

Insomniac’s Spider-Man 2 release might have been finally revealed, and fans might be very excited about when to expect the highly anticipated sequel.

In 2018, Insomniac released the Playstation-exclusive, Spider-Man, and the internet exploded. Finally, you could swing across New York City as the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, but more importantly, you got to play as the super hero in a compelling story. After setting up Miles Morales as a future Spider-Man, the game also made you face villains such as Doctor Octopus, Rhino, Vulture, Scorpion, Electro, and Mister Negative.

Kingpin also appeared, and it gave fans a great idea of how amazing the Spider-Man universe can be for a video game if done right. A sequel was promised after the tremendous success, with the hint that Norman Osborn would have a bigger role and that Kraven the Hunter and Venom would be villains in the sequel. Some footage of Spider-Man 2 has been shown, but for the most part, the game has remained a mystery.

No one knows exactly when the game will release, but Sony and Insomniac promise that it will release sometime in 2023. Four months into 2023 with no word on when to expect the sequel isn’t a great feeling, but Jason Schreier has shared that he believes the sequel is releasing in September, which is only a few months away:

Spider-Man 2 in September could be a factor, too — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) April 13, 2023

Spider-Man 2 marketing was rumored to ramp up in August according to Tony Todds, the voice actor for Venom in a now-deleted post on Twitter, but he also stated that the game was set up to release in September. If that’s the case, then Playstation must be very confident in the sequel for fans to have no early idea of what is coming or what will be new until a month away. With games, preorders are typically a big selling point, but it’s hard to preorder a game if you don’t know when it will release or what will you get for doing so.

If Sony really wants to secure big sales numbers ahead of launch, the marketing for the game will have to start sooner, as most companies give their players a few months to prep and buy the preorder. While Spider-Man 2 might not be the most popular Spider-Man project, the game has done a lot of things that players wish Marvel Studios would do with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. If anything, Marvel should jot a few notes about how to craft a genuine Spider-Man story full of heart and, of course includes tons of action.

