‘Spider-Man’ Returns to Streaming Platform, Not Disney+

Fans who love Spider-Man can now watch the beloved trilogy, just not on Disney+ because another streaming platform secures the movies.

Any fan of Spider-Man knows that the live-action projects with Spidey require a lot of effort. Sony Pictures has to work with Marvel anytime Tom Holland’s Spider-Man appears in the MCU, which is why the super hero doesn’t make a lot of cameos.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), fans got to see all three Spider-Mans in action as Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Holland all worked together. This led to fans seeing Garfield’s redemption by saving MJ’s life (Zendaya) and having characters like Doc Ock (Alfred Molina) reunite with Maguire.

Now, fans of Spider-Man have to wait a couple more years before seeing Holland again, but that doesn’t mean fans can’t rewatch any of the older Spider-Man movies. On Netflix, Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy is now available on the platform as Discussingfilm confirms the three movies will be on there starting today, April 1:

Sam Raimi’s ‘SPIDER-MAN’ trilogy will be streaming on Netflix tomorrow. See what other movies are coming soon to Netflix: https://t.co/jGEFQu6ehZ pic.twitter.com/7KTwv7dlsT — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 31, 2023

Marvel Studios usually struggle to have Spider-Man content on Disney+ as Sony controls the rights to the projects. They tend to send the movies to different platforms and avoid Disney making more money from their character. While Marvel might benefit from having the merchandise and comic book rights to the character, live-action appearances of the super hero and villains are stuck with Sony, which has led to a few problems over the years.

One day, Sony might allow Spider-Man and other villains to have more time in the MCU, which would make many cool stories suddenly possible, but Sony is that comfortable with Disney. It was only a few years back when Disney demanded a lot more from Sony to have Holland’s Spider-Man return to the MCU and caused a huge scandal online.

Fans were scared that the MCU wouldn’t get to see anymore of Spider-Man after giving fans one of the biggest endings for an MCU movie. Thankfully, Spider-Man: No Way Home delivered on every front and made the entire fandom happy after seeing so many iconic characters on the big screen together.

Do you plan to watch Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy on Netflix? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!