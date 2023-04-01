MCU Star Excited to Work With “Creepy and Horrible” Captain America

David Harbour is excited to work with Captain America in his next movie, Thunderbolts (2024), as he loved the character’s portrayal of Cap in Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan starred in that Disney+ series back in 2021, where Mackie’s Sam Wilson transformed from the Falcon into the new Captain America. Stan went from being the brainwashed Hydra killer to a man trying to find forgiveness for his troubled past, and the duo had one job that mattered in the series — protecting Steve Rogers’ legacy as Captain America.

At the beginning of the series, Wilson allows Cap’s shield to stay in a museum. The government takes advantage of the situation and hands it off to Wyatt Russel’s John Walker/Captain America, who ended up hurting the super hero’s legacy after killing a terrorist with the shield.

Sam Wilson’s Falcon and the Winter Soldier worked together to stop Walker from being Captain America. Still, at the end of the series, we see Walker’s transformation into the US Agent as the antihero will be working with Julia Louis Dreyfus’s Val and will now appear in The Thunderbolts.

David Harbour in a recent panel talked about his excitement to be back in the MCU. As the Red Guardian, the actor’s last appearance in the MCU was in Black Widow (2021), and now hasn’t been in the MCU timeline for years. With Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova showing up in the upcoming movie, Harbour’s character will have an exciting role as a surrogate father and now as an operative working with other anti-heroes.

Harbour goes on to talk about his excitement for working with Wyatt Russel as he calls the actor’s interpretation of Captain America to be “creepy” and “horrible” after watching Falcon and the Winter Soldier:

David Harbour says he’s most excited to interact with Wyatt Russell’s U.S. Agent in ‘THUNDERBOLTS’. “I really dig that Wyatt Russell kid who played the bad Captain America in ‘FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER’. That guy is just creepy and horrible. I love him.”

The Thunderbolts will have a lot of interesting characters sharing the same screen, and with Harrison Ford’s Thaddeus Ross as President, it will be a movie worth watching as the Thunderbolts team could have a huge impact on the MCU as they are rumored to be finding adamantium on the fallen celestial which would tie Eternals (2021) and the X-Men franchise together in a fantastic way.

