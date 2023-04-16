Bob Iger Discusses Why He Fired Marvel Studios Exec

Bob Iger finally shared why he had to fire Ike Perlmutter, one Marvel executive that sold Marvel Studios to Disney in the first place.

Over the last few months, Marvel Studios has been dealing with some tough issues. The MCU isn’t producing projects with the quality fans expect, hurting their success. Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) was one of the latest MCU flops that had inconsistent CGI with a terrible 3rd act, and it’s not even the VFX team’s fault. Reports make it clear that these teams tend to get their workloads changed at the last minute and have to rush to meet impossible deadlines, which is why movies like Ant-Man 3 don’t feel they hit the mark.

Marvel pledged to fix this problem, but so far, nothing has changed except for a few movies being delayed. Marvel Studios did make some changes within their studio, as several executives were fired in the past month. One of them was Victoria Alonso, the president of Marvel’s post-production. At first, this seemed like a bad thing to do, but Marvel had really found the source of their problems. Bad leadership.

It was later reported that Alonso had a toxic workplace and was very adamant about what should be done, even if it hurt the project. This oversight allowed several VFX teams to struggle and not be able to have time to rest or get much-needed sleep as work was brutal and constant, leaving several workers to leave the industry.

Ike Perlmutter on the other hand, was Chairman of Marvel Entertainment and was well-known not to like Kevin Feige. When it was announced that Iger had fired Perlmutter, fans were shocked, but Iger had a reason. For years, Perlmutter had been messing with the MCU and challenging Feige as he claimed that films about Women or minorities wouldn’t sell and was upset when movies about Captain Marvel (2019) and Black Panther (2018) were made.

Now, Iger spoke with Time Magazine and shared that he felt that Marvel had a bit of a redundancy happening with their leadership and fired Perlmutter for a more efficient leadership to help the company fix some of their current issues:

“There are times I handle it personally and there are times that I don’t. I’d rather not get into details about this one. This was a necessary step in the direction of us creating a more efficient company. There was redundancy specific to the way Marvel was being managed.”

Marvel Studios might be in better hands without some leadership holding them back, but it’s still unclear if Marvel Studios can honor their promise. So far, Marvel hasn’t released anything that has blown fans away, and with several Disney+ series and movies on the way, there better be some improvement, or else Marvel Studios will be in far worse trouble.

