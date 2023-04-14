‘Guardians’ Star Confirms Last Outing as Character In New Film

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) is going to have a few goodbyes…

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have known for a while now that not only will Vol. 3 of the Guardians franchise be the final film for the motley crew, but it will also serve as a final appearance for more than one of the iconic team introduced back in 2014. Who will stay, and who will go? There are a few indications, and though nothing official has been confirmed, this new update may have just solidified the departure of one Team Member.

Over the past few months, since James Gunn has taken over as co-CEO of DC Studios, fans knew that things with Guardians would be winding down. This was confirmed as the release has drawn closer, with Gunn giving a few more details and elaborating that his involvement with Marvel Studios would come to an end. That wasn’t all that Gunn confirmed would be ending.

Gunn also confirmed that the Guardians franchise would have its final film in Vol. 3, and, in response to some fans’ claim that there would be no more members of the team following the threequel, that while some Guardians would survive, not all of them would. Of course, this has led to widespread speculation about which of the several members of the team would make it out alive!

Whether or not his character survives, Dave Bautista has made it fairly clear that this will be his last appearance as Drax the Destroyer, and many have even theorized that Chris Pratt and Zoë Saldaña will be making their exit following the film as well. The character that all fans are most concerned about, however, is Rocket, voiced by Bradley Cooper and played physically for motion capture by Sean Gunn.

Those fears may actually be well founded, it turns out. The Direct reported on comments made by Sean Gunn, who also plays Kraglin in the franchise. In his almost offhanded remarks to Empire, the actor mentioned that the next Guardians film will mark his “swan song as Rocket,” further adding to ominous tones lent by the trailers and other promotional material for the next Marvel movie. Though James Gunn has made evasive comments about the character’s death, this new development, along with Bradley Cooper voicing his desire to leave the character behind, basically confirms Rocket’s (Cooper/Gunn) exit.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 comes to theaters on May 5, 2023, and stars Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Zoë Saldaña as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillen as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Vin Diesel as Groot, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary, and Will Poulter as Adam Warlock. The last entry into the Guardians franchise will see the team rally to protect Rocket (Cooper) on their most perilous mission yet.

