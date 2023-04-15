Confirmed: Emilia Clarke Is New ‘Captain Marvel’ Actress In MCU

The wait may be slightly longer than planned for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s The Marvels (2023), but after the trailer dropped, excitement not seen in a long time spread across the internet. Prior to The Marvels, though, fans will see characters from the first movie return in a new series, including Emilia Clarke, who replaces one Captain Marvel actress.

The Captain Marvel Franchise

Captain Marvel in the MCU

Captain Marvel first appeared in Kevin Feige’s MCU four years ago in Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck’s Captain Marvel (2019). Starring the divisive Brie Larson as the eponymous superhero, Captain Marvel went on to score over a billion dollars at the global box office and cemented Carol Danvers as one of the most powerful forces in the Marvel Studios franchise.

Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel also saw the pseudo-origin story for Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) play out on screen, and his buddy cop-style adventures with Larson’s Carol Danvers were one of the biggest elements of the Marvel film. Also introduced in Captain Marvel were Maria (Lashana Lynch) and Monica Rambeau (Akira Ackbar), the former being Carol’s human pilot comrade from the before times — that is, before Carol Danvers touched an Infinity Stone and became part of the Kree.

Then there was the Skrulls and, in particular, Talos, played by Ben Mendelsohn. Portrayed as the villains, the Skrulls were actually refugees working with a rogue Kree scientist called Mar-Vell, or Wendy Lawson, played by Annette Bening. Also happening to be the villain of the piece, the Supreme Intelligence, alongside Jude Law’s Yon-Rogg, Captain Marvel saw Carol, Maria, and Nick team up with the refugee Skrulls to fight the Kree.

Characters from the Captain Marvel movie will next appear in the new Disney+ series, Secret Invasion.

Secret Invasion on Disney+

What is Secret Invasion?

The Walt Disney Company describes Secret Invasion as:

In Marvel Studios’ new series “Secret Invasion,” set in the present day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.

Who is in Secret Invasion?

Secret Invasion stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross, Kingsley Ben-Adir as Gravik, Olivia Colman as Sonya Falsworth, Don Cheadle as James Rhodes, and Dermot Mulroney as United States President Ritson. Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Christopher McDonald, Carmen Ejogo, and Katie Finneran have also been cast in undisclosed roles.

Also starring in Secret Invasion is Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke, who replaces one Captain Marvel actress.

When is Secret Invasion released?

Secret Invasion will release exclusively on Disney+ beginning on June 21, 2023.

Who is behind Secret Invasion?

Ali Selim directs Secret Invasion, with Kyle Bradstreet serving as head writer.

Emilia Clarke Replacing G’iah Actress

Who is G’iah in Secret Invasion?

G’iah first appeared in Captain Marvel. The young daughter of Talos and Soren (Sharon Blynn), Emilia Clarke now plays the character all grown up. Speaking to Vanity Fair, Clarke said that G’iah and her family were promised a lot of things, and many weren’t fulfilled. And from Clarke’s point of view, the Skrull and Kree war has hardened G’iah in a way that makes resistance inevitable. She says:

“It’s hardened her, for sure. There’s a kind of punk feeling that you get from this girl. She’s a refugee kid who’s had Talos for a dad, you know what I mean? Maybe the fact that we didn’t know he had a kid up until this point tells you everything you need to know about their relationship.”

G’iah will harbor a lot of resentment and anger towards Talos in Secret Invasion, and the family dynamics will play out on screen across the six-episode season.

Who played G’iah in Captain Marvel?

In the Marvel Phase Three film, Auden L. Ophuls and Harriet L. Ophuls played G’iah, although at the time, the daughter of Talos and Soren was unnamed.

In Marvel Comics history, G’iah first appeared in 2019 in Robbie Thompson and Niko Henrichon’s “Meet the Skrulls #1”. In the issue, G’iah is a Skrull general that poses as a human called Gloria Warner in an American family.

Then after Secret Invasion releases this summer, the winter will see Nia DaCosta’s Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels, released into theaters.

