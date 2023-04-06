MCU Newcomer Emilia Clarke Shares Sneak Peek at Her ‘Secret Invasion’ Character

After months of waiting, it was recently confirmed that Marvel’s highly-anticipated Secret Invasion miniseries is set to premiere on Disney+ in Spring 2023. And in honor of it getting an official release date, one of its stars, Emilia Clark, took to social media to celebrate the “badass” show and her just-confirmed role in it.

Marvel dropped the first trailer for Secret Invasion on Sunday, April 2, to overwhelmingly positive reactions from fans. So far, the show is promising some major ramifications for the MCU and will introduce audiences to a lesser-known threat: the Skrulls. Although they were introduced in 2019’s Captain Marvel and teased in a Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) post-credits scene, we have yet to see these shapeshifting aliens take center stage. Watch the official teaser below:

Secret Invasion will allow Samuel L. Jackson’s “new” Nick Fury to take the spotlight for the first time possibly ever, and will also see Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and familiar Marvel veteran Martin Freeman in leading roles. Additionally, Oscar-winning actress Olivia Coleman will be rounding out the cast as Special Agent Sonya Falsworth, who will reportedly act as the series’ villain.

But one of the characters Marvel fans are looking forward to seeing most is G’iah, played by Emilia Clarke. The Game of Thrones alum will make her franchise debut in Secret Invasion after years of speculating when she would join the MCU. In honor of her exciting role, which was just confirmed in the trailer, Clarke took to Instagram to hype up the show, reposting the teaser video with the caption: “MARVEL BABY!!!!!! Couldn’t be prouder of this badass show, buckle up kids, it’s about to get real….”

She also shared some behind-the-scenes snapshots from the set and new photos of her character, giving fans a first glimpse at G’iah’s punky, brooding look. Clarke captioned the pics, writing simply, “G’iah. Let the badass-ing begin.” Check out the image below:

The daughter of Skrull General Talo, G’iah was quietly introduced in Captain Marvel, where we see her as a child. While her role in the series still remains somewhat of a mystery, it seems like Secret Invasion will be a family affair, as we hear Nick Fury explain in the trailer, “Remember when Ben was there with his wife and daughter? She’s the little Skrull girl grown up. She’s his daughter.”

Clarke seems to be nothing short of thrilled about joining the MCU, telling Collider in a January interview that her experience joining the superhero franchise has been “mind-boggling.” She went described Secret Invasion as “brilliant” and showed some love to its director, Kyle Bradsretee, as well as the other creatives behind the scenes.

Secret Invasion certainly seems to have Clarke’s stamp of approval, and it’ll be interesting to see if the show lives up to fans’ high expectations when it premieres on Disney+ on June 21, 2023.

Are you looking forward to seeing Emilia Clark join the MCU? Share your thoughts about her mysterious role in the comments below.