Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’ Poster Revealed, First Trailer Drops Tonight

The build-up to Disney+’s Secret Invasion (2023) series begins with Marvel Studios revealing the new poster and teasing the first trailer, which will drop tonight.

Secret Invasion will be the first Disney+ series of Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Created by Kyle Bradstreet and directed by Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim, the crossover event series is highly anticipated because it is centered around the return of Nick Fury, played by Samuel L. Jackson.

It will also star Emilia Clarke of Game of Thrones (2011-2019) fame as the Skrull hero G’iah. Members from The Avengers are expected to appear, including Winter Soldier, Captain Marvel, and Black Panther, but none of this has been confirmed.

Some other notable members of Secret Invasion’s cast alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Emilia Clarke are Kingsley Ben-Adir as the Skrull villain Gravik, Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Olivia Colman as Sonya Falsworth, Killian Scott as Fiz, Don Cheadle as War Machine, and Carmen Ejogo as a yet to be announced character.

Secret Invasion will tell the story of Jackson’s Nick Fury trying to fend off a secret Skrull invasion of Earth with the help of Emilia Clarke’s G’iah and Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos after he discovers a conspiracy theory that Skrull have shapeshifted double agents in positions of power amongst humans.

Marvel Fans cannot wait for the show to drop on Disney+ on June 21. But if they want to get a taste of what the show will offer, they only have to wait a handful of hours.

‘Secret Invasion’ Poster Warns That No One Can Be Trusted

This morning, the Marvel Studios Twitter account tweeted the official poster for Secret Invasion, which is fantastic.

The poster shows a black-and-white image of Samuel L Jackson’s Nick Fury with cuts in the picture revealing a Skrull’s face behind him, teasing how the Skrull could secretly be anyone during their Invasion.

To add even more intrigue, the tagline at the top of the poster asks, “Who do you trust?” While this seems like it’s asking the viewers which side they’re on, it’s more than likely a warning that no one can be trusted.

What’s most titillating about this update is Marvel Studios’ comment above the poster that a trailer will drop tonight.

While they didn’t initially say how Marvel was kind enough to reply to their initial tweet and tell fans to “tune in to Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN.” So if you’re a fan of America’s pastime and Marvel, you are going to have a wonderful Sunday evening.

