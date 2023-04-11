‘The Marvels’ Spoils MCU Series Months Before Release

Marvel Studios has the nerve to confuse fans with the recent trailer for Brie Larson’s The Marvels (2023).

As fans finally get a first look at Larson’s Captain Marvel teaming up with Iman Vellani’s Kamala Kahn/Ms. Marvel and Teyonnah Parris’s Monica Rambeau, the movie actually ruins one aspect of an upcoming MCU series. Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury will be alive after Secret Invasion.

With the Skrull menace happening in June while The Marvels will be released in theaters on November 10, 2023, fans can expect that the MCU Series will happen before the upcoming MCU movie in the timeline. If this is the case, fans don’t have to worry about Fury’s death as the former director will be partnering with Carol Danvers once again and somehow save the world without the help of the Avengers.

Months ago, fans expected both projects to release sooner, but Marvel Studios has been taking the extra time to ensure each project meets the expected standard fans have for the MCU. In the past year, Marvel has suffered from movies and Disney+ series cutting corners in quality, getting dismal reviews, and angering fans.

At first, the blame went to the VFX responsible for these movies until reports revealed that Marvel’s work environment didn’t allow for teams to get their done in enough time and created several problems for the VFX teams as they would change entire acts in the script last minute and demand that all the CGI be done with little to no time to get anything done. These moments led to the eventual wave of delays, and both Secret Invasion and The Marvels will now release later.

One thing that isn’t clear is why Marvel chose to release these two projects so close to each other or reveal Nick Fury’s role in The Marvels yet. Secret Invasion‘s marketing promises that this will be Fury’s “final” fight and will be a battle he isn’t prepared for.

Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel won’t be involved in the series either, leading fans to wonder what is happening with the story as The Marvels will be centered around Larson’s super hero team and have Fury around to help them. If Marvel could clarify the timeline ahead of the series’s debut, fans might have a better idea of what to expect, but the chances of this happening are slim.

In case you never got to see the teaser trailer, here it is:

The Marvels releases in theaters on November 10, 2023.

Do you think Marvel messed up with this reveal? Do you think The Marvels needed to show Nick Fury? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!