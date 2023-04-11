Bob Odenkirk Reveals His MCU Status

Secret Invasion (2023) may have all the focus of Marvel fans at the moment, but there is another MCU television show in the works: Wonder Man (TBA). And rumors have been circling about the cast, especially Bob Odenkirk, playing the lead character’s agent.

Well, that role has now gone to Ed Harris, and fans who still want to see the actor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will probably be disappointed.

Bob Odenkirk is an actor and comedian who got his start writing for Saturday Night Live (1975-present) and creating the classic sketch show Mr. Show (1995-1998) with David Cross.

Despite his comedic origins, Odenkirk is now more well-known for his role in more dramatic projects, specifically Saul Goodman in Breaking Bad (2008-2013) and Better Call Saul (2015-2022). He’s outlined this odd transition in his memoir Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama (2022).

Odenkirk has also participated in some action films, leading many to believe he would eventually make his way into the MCU. According to him, that just isn’t in the cards.

Bob Odenkirk Isn’t “Built For That World.”

In a recent interview with the Independent, where he discussed his newest project, Lucky Hank (2023), and life after his heart attack, Bob Odenkirk denied any involvement with Marvel Studios, saying it just isn’t for him.

“I always like to keep things grounded, relatable, and smaller. I don’t think I’m built for that world.” He continued, “I’m built for characters that make you feel like that guy could live next door.”

It’s sad to hear that Odenkirk won’t be involved, but here’s the thing: he could be lying.

Bob Odenkirk could easily just be trying to hide his character because he signed an NDA, wants privacy, or any multitude of reasons. And he wouldn’t be the first actor to lie about being in a Marvel property. Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Tatiana Maslany all said they weren’t parts of the MCU, and they all turned out to be essential to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Whether he’s hiding something or not, the world could always use more Bob Odenkirk in it. Whether it’s in Wonder Man or not, we hope to see him again soon.

