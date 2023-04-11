Jeremy Renner Received a Hilarious Message From Paul Rudd While in the ICU

People around the world have been learning more about the horrific accident that took place on January 1, when Jeremy Renner was sucked under a snowplow after saving his nephew, leaving him horribly injured. However, since then, Renner has been making appearances on talk shows and speaking about exactly what went down. Renner was on Jimmy Kimmel Live! when he revealed the hilarious message his Avengers co-star, Paul Rudd, sent him while in the hospital.

Renner came waltzing out for his interview while using a cane, and even though he revealed he had broken some 35 bones from the accident, he looks like he is healing great. During the course of the interview, Renner and Kimmel joked plenty, especially about how Renner was able to “defeat Thanos and a 14,000-pound snowplow.”

During the course of the interview, Jeremy Renner recounted some of the more horrific injuries he sustained, such as a collapsed lung. He told Kimmel that the firefighters that saved him had to puncture his chest with a knife, as he would have suffocated from a collapsed lung. Renner also stated that he volunteers as a firefighter, so his friends in the department were basically told that he was not going to make it.

Renner spoke about the different perspectives that all saw him during the ordeal. His family, his nephew, the firefighter friends he has, and the world all saw something different. However, he had been in high spirits the whole time, and that is certainly echoed by how great his recovery looks.

Renner also revealed that Paul Rudd visited him in the hospital a few times, and also sent him a fake Cameo video message. Cameo is an app where fans can pay celebrities to record a video announcing some big event. Renner laughed while he explained Rudd made it seem like he had paid for the video, which you can see below:

The video that was sent to Jeremy Renner was from Paul Rudd pretending to be as awkward as possible. One of his lines was, “Next time maybe just let the snow melt.” Rudd also quipped that Renner got into a “fight with a snowblower.” Though Rudd was being his normal self, it was a hilarious message that we are sure Renner appreciated greatly.

Renner is currently promoting his new series, Rennervations, which is set to premiere on Disney+ tomorrow. The series follows the actor as he turns abandoned vehicles into tools that can be used by underprivileged communities. The clip shown on the talk show sees Renner joined by Anthony Mackie, as he turns firetrucks into vehicles that can spray fire retardant to prevent forest fires.

Clearly, Jeremy Renner is a superhero on and off the screen. We are certainly happy that the man is mending well, and we love that all his Avengers costars came out to support the man. It is especially great to see that Renner and Rudd can joke about the accident together.

