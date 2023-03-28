Jeremy Renner to Make First Public Appearance Since Accident For ‘Rennervations’ Premiere

There is no doubt that Jeremy Renner is a real-life superhero. The man was involved in a horrific accident on January 1 when he saved his nephew from being crushed by a snowplow. Unfortunately, Renner was pulled underneath the behemoth of a machine, resulting in blunt-force trauma to his chest and orthopedic damage to his legs. Since then, the man has seemingly defied all the odds by recovering almost as fast as Wolverine.

Through the past few months, Renner has offered fans worldwide news about his recovery, including ICU spa days, a note from the nephew he saved, and news that the snowplow that crushed his legs would return home. At least he doesn’t hold a grudge against the machine.

However, the news surrounding Jeremy Renner lately has been fantastic. The other day, he was shown using an anti-gravity treadmill to walk for the first time since the accident crushed his leg. It hasn’t even been four months since he suffered these horrifying injuries, and he can already walk. The man truly is Hawkeye. Even more astonishing is he is gearing up to make his first public appearance since the accident.

Jeremy Renner Will Appear For ‘Rennervations’

Jeremy Renner did not allow the injuries to keep him from relating the content he worked so hard on. The first instance of this was his announcement that he was returning home to watch the second season premiere of his hit Paramoun+ series, Mayor of Kingstown. To top things off, he also revealed that his Rennervations series would still be happening at Disney+.

Now, Variety has learned that Renner will be attending the world premiere of Rennervations, which will take place at the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles, California.

We would imagine he might have to walk with someone assisting him or using a cane, but we wouldn’t put it past him to be healed enough to walk across the stage using his own power. He is already starting to walk. Either way, this is exciting news, and we are glad the man is healed enough to attend an event this special to him.

Rennervations follows Jeremy Renner as he travels the country searching for abandoned vehicles that can be altered into something useful for people in need. The four-episode series will officially debut on Disney+ on April 12.

Are you excited to see Jeremy Renner back in public? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!