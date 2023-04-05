Jeremy Renner Said Goodbye to His Family While in Critical Condition

The superhero and celebrity world was turned over on January 1 when reports came through that longtime Marvel star Jeremy Renner had been in a terrible accident. The Hawkeye star was rushed to the hospital after an accident with a snow plow machine left Renner with massive amounts of injuries, including blunt force trauma to the chest and orthopedic damage to his legs. While in critical condition, Renner did not think he would leave the hospital alive.

The accident occurred on January 1 near Renner’s Tahoe estate. Renner’s nephew had been in harm’s way when the 14,000-pound machine was headed straight for him. Renner leaped into action to save his nephew from being crushed, which resulted in him being run over instead. Thankfully, Renner’s nephew called for help, and the MCU star was airlifted to a hospital.

However, despite being saved, Jeremy Renner lost a lot of blood and sustained some rather horrific injuries. While fighting for his life in the ICU, he revealed that he had written a goodbye note to his family on his phone.

Renner revealed this fact to Diane Sawyer, who he sat down with for his first interview before the horrific accident occurred. According to Renner, “I’m writing down notes in my phone to — last words to my family,” he told the reporter with tears in his eyes.

Renner’s full exclusive interview with Sawyer is called Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph, which will go into far more detail about the events that transpired. Renner’s nephew will also be part of the extensive interview, recounting the events from his perspective. The interview is set to air on ABC on April 6.

Despite the horrible injuries, Renner survived and has been on the mend since then. Surprisingly, he has made tremendous progress and was shown walking using an anti-gravity treadmill. Even more shocking is that he is set to appear at the world premiere of his new Disney+ series, Rennervations, which is set to happen on April 11 in Los Angeles, California.

Renner has been given a new lease on life, as he added, “I’ve lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience, but I’ve been refueled and refilled with love and titanium.”

Jeremy Renner is a real-life superhero, as he has been healing just as fast as Wolverine. He is also a real-life superhero for saving his nephew from potential death, a fact that is not lost on his nephew, as he wrote his uncle a heartfelt note just last month.

Are you happy to see Jeremy Renner healing? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!