“I’d Do It Again” Jeremy Renner Opens Up in First Interview Since Accident

When Jeremy Renner was run over by a snowplow earlier this year in a tragic accident, many fans believed he wasn’t going to make it. It almost seemed impossible. But being the true superhero he is, Renner is determined to persevere.

At first glance, if you were to look at the images of Renner being admitted to the hospital after his accident, you’d might think they were pictures of a man who shouldn’t be alive. If you were to read his full list of injuries, you would think the man stood no chance of survival. The Marvel star suffered a broken face and eye socket, broken ribs, broken knee, tibia, clavicle, shoulder, and ankles. And those are only the big ones.

In recent weeks, Renner has shown the world that he is not only surviving, but he’s thriving as well. Just a few days ago, Renner tweeted a video where the actor was shown walking again for the first time since the accident. It was also revealed that Renner will be in good health, or at least able to walk with assistance, by the time his new series, Rennervations, premieres on April 11 in Los Angeles. Renner is scheduled to attend.

Now, prior to the premiere, Renner will appear in a one-hour interview with Diane Sawyer for ABC News.

Based on the trailer you can watch below, Renner appears to have come a long way since that fateful day on New Year’s. Compared to those images from the hospital, Renner is showing excellent recovery. The trailer also features a quick snippet of the actor working out his legs and doing exercises. A goal he made clear from the beginning was that he would not let this accident end him.

“I chose to survive. You’re not gonna kill me, no way,” says the Hawkeye actor during the interview.

Renner also says he would do it again, jump in front of that snowplow, to save his nephew. He reminds us that he truly was a hero in this situation and that family is very important to him. The special will include an interview with Renner’s nephew, getting his side of the story.

The one-hour Jeremy Renner interview with Diane Sawyer will air on ABC News, April 4.