Russell Crowe Confirms Rumored Role in Upcoming Marvel Movie

Actor Russell Crowe was arguably the best part of Thor: Love and Thunder (2022). And if you wanted to see more of the New Zealand Academy Award winner in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you’re in luck because he’ll be starring in Kraven The Hunter (2023) in an unknown role. Or is it?

Russell Crowe first gained international acclaim for his performance in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator (2000,) which earned him a Golden Globe and an Oscar for Best Actor.

He’s also starred in films like A Beautiful Mind (2001), Les Miserables (2012), Cinderella Man (2005), American Gangster (2007), and the upcoming The Pope’s Exorcist (2023) as Father Gabriele Amorth.

However, most people now recognize Crowe for his performances in superhero movies like Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel (2013) and Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) as Zeus alongside Chris Hemsworth.

Marvel fans loved Crowe in Love and Thunder, often saying he was one of the film’s highlights. Fortunately, those fans can rest easy knowing he’ll be back in the MCU.

Russell Crowe Returns To the MCU for ‘Kraven the Hunter’

A spinoff of the Spider-Man movies, Kraven the Hunter tells the story of Sergei Kravinoff, a big game hunter and well-known villain in Marvel comics. The film will star Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the title role, Ariana Debose as Calypso, Fred Hechinger as Chameleon, and, of course, Russell Crowe in an undisclosed role.

However, there have been rumors that Crowe will be playing Kraven’s father, and these rumors have seemingly been supported by Crowe himself.

Russell Crowe spoke about having to learn a Russian accent for the film and confirming that he was an important part of the main character’s background, saying, “So, I really enjoyed working on that for him playing a Russian. That was a challenge. I did it once. I did a Russian accent once on Saturday Night Live, and it’s probably the worst Russian accent ever done on television because I didn’t really think about it that much. I just jumped off the cliff.”

Crowe continued, “But yeah, I don’t really know what to expect in that movie. Mine is not a hugely significant role in that film, I wouldn’t think. A significant role in the background of the main characters, but not necessarily in the feature film.”

Whether Crowe is playing Kraven’s father or not, one thing can be confirmed: he’s having a great time, especially when it comes to hanging out with the director JC Chandor.

“Yeah, I mean, I got on with JC very, very well. And we sort of like dined together a few times offset, and everything, and I’m pretty easy to say we’re mates.”

Do you think Russell Crowe is playing Kraven’s father? Let us know in the comments below.