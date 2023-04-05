Zack Snyder Is Set to Finally Collaborate With Marvel

Zack Snyder was responsible for the last era of DC, better known as the DCEU and the SnyderVerse. Justice League (2017), Batman v. Superman (2016), Wonder Woman (2017), Shazam! (2019) and Aquaman (2018) are all movies considered under the Snyder umbrella and were quite successful. This was essentially the biggest comic book powerhouse next to the MCU, leaving the director to be Marvel’s biggest challenge. However, Snyder and Marvel are finally set to work together.

Related: Zack Snyder Responds to SnyderVerse Being Sold to Netflix

Through the years, everyone looked at the comic book world as the DCEU vs. the MCU, though Zack Snyder never harbored feelings of ill will toward the creators for the Marvel side of things. Two of the most prominent creators that Marvel has had would be the Russo Brothers, who were responsible for Captain America: The Winter Solider (2014), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

These powerhouse movies from Zack Snyder and the Russo Brothers and their supposed feud during those years could be a hot topic of discussion, as Snyder is set to be the special Guest on the Russo Brothers podcast, Pizza Film School. This new collaboration could be the conversation all comic book cinema fans have wanted to hear for years.

Excited to be a part of #PizzaFilmSchool Season II. Teaser drops on Thursday! pic.twitter.com/wyV5sKpIdq — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) April 4, 2023

We would imagine that Zack Snyder and the Russo Brothers are going to take a deep dive into the creative process of the superhero genre, as the synopsis for Pizza Film School states the podcast will pull the curtain back on: “Top artists and innovators in the industry to passionate film enthusiasts, especially those who may not easily have access to it.”

Pizza Film School was also on a three-year hiatus, which we can imagine was because of the pandemic that made it hard for creators worldwide to get together in a podcast format.

This new season will bring in Nia Dacosta (The Marvels director), Justin Lin (former Fast X director), and many more. The entire season will be produced by the Russo Brothers’ production company, AGBO, and will premiere on the company’s YouTube page.

Related: Zack Snyder Declares War on James Gunn In New Post

We are not entirely sure when the episode that Zack Snyder will be featured on is set to be released, but we will undoubtedly update fans about that as soon as the full schedule becomes available. We imagine that conversation is going to be one that many are not going to want to miss. We would love to see this conversation lead to a more fruitful collaboration between the powerhouse directors.

They could even discuss how Zack Snyder can get his SnyderVerse to Netflix or how he feels about James Gunn taking over DC Films. That conversation is going to be incredibly interesting.

Will you be listening to Zack Snyder and the Russo Brothers? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!