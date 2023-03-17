Zack Snyder Declares War on James Gunn In New Post

Zack Snyder is back and making some noise…

Nine out of Ten DC fans will agree that Zack Snyder provided some of the most compelling content for the now-defunct DC Extended Universe. To this end, fans petitioned DC and Warner brothers to release the Snyder cut of Justice League (2017). The studio relented, and Zack Synder’s Justice League (2021) became one of the most popular DC films for fans to that point. With James Gunn and Peter Safran’s reset of DC Studios, Zack Synder has added his name to the list of the disgruntled.

As the saying goes, no risk, no reward. James Gunn and Peter Safran went out on a limb in resetting the DC Universe, and Gunn freely admitted that he knew he wouldn’t please everyone. What he may, or may not have anticipated, is just how many people would be soured by his new approach, including those that were, at one time, a large part of the studio.

Fans already know about Henry Cavill, who, while not hostile, has been noticeably disappointed with his not returning as Superman, and then, of course, there are the recent comments from Dwayne Johnson. The star of and driving force behind Black Adam(2022) has made a few comments since being informed that his character would not continue on in the near future of the new DC Universe. Most notably, Johnson stated that he felt there was a winning team before, and they’ve just gotten rid of all their best players.

Recently, Ben Affleck has even come out saying that he would prefer to limit his involvement with the new franchise. Along with many fans, responses like this from actors who are no longer with the studio might seem a natural response to massive change, but few could have seen this recent development coming. Zack Synder, who hasn’t worked with the studio for years now, has just fired a proverbial shot across the bow of DC Studios.

The Direct report on a cryptic post Snyder made on his Vero account, which featured an image of Henry Cavill as Superman, along with abbreviations for the DC Extended Universe films that he, Snyder, was involved with making, and a set of dates. The Direct, along with citing an earlier video posted by Snyder featuring the voice of Darkseid (Ray Porter), explained that this is probably just in reference to a showing of his films, as Snyder has done in the past. What is interesting, however, is the timing of it all.

As Snyder has been posting these cryptic updates, Gunn has also been making announcements regarding his take on the character Superman: Legacy (2025), even announcing that, on top of writing the film, he will also serve as its director. Though it may well be a coincidence, the plethora of Superman-related content coming from both Gunn and Snyder has given audiences pause. Is Snyder gunning (pun intended) for Gunn? Or is he simply promoting?

Whatever the real reason, the fan response to DC studios has been, in a word, passionate. Multiple campaigns, either to release James Gunn, or reinstate Zack Snyder, have been very prominent on social media, and DC will have yet another uphill climb if it wants to regain that fanbase. Will films like Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023) and The Flash (2023) be able to recapture their attention?

What do you think about Zack Snyder's posts?