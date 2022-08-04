Warner Bros. Wants Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ Erased

Warner Bros. shockingly won’t acknowledge that Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021) exists.

After several years of fans rallying together, Warner Bros. allowed Snyder to get his version of the Justice League to be seen. The movie even won some Oscars, and now Warner Brothers don’t consider the movie to be part of DC history.

Snyder’s vision for the DC universe was definitely controversial. Fans were not fond of Ben Affleck’s Batman or even Henry Cavill’s Superman, but some fans have changed their minds about how they feel about Snyder’s work.

Sadly, it was too late as Warner Bros. has shifted away from the Snyderverse and is even going to retcon the projects with The Flash (2023). Then the Discovery merger happened, and fans were unsure how DC movies would go forward.

At the moment, Warner Bros. has canceled Batgirl and potentially several other projects. They also might lay off 70% of HBO Max employees and shift some release dates for some of the upcoming DCEU projects.

When Leslie Iwerks asked for licensed clips of Zack Snyder’s Justice League for a new documentary on DC’s history, Warner Bros. refused to hand over the clips because the movie was not the real Justice League. Rolling Stone shared that Iwerks was unable to get the clips due to the new leadership wanting to deny that the movie existed:

“Leslie Iwerks recently asked to license clips from the 2021 Justice League for a film on the history of DC and was told there is only one Justice League: the 2017 incarnation.”

After hearing that Ben Affleck will appear in Aquaman 2, fans hoped that Snyder’s vision might be restored, but this will sadly not be the case. Michael Keaton was originally in the movie, but fans were confused to see the character appear, so Affleck must’ve been asked to film a few scenes since Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023) will release before The Flash (2023) when Affleck’s Batman is erased.

This isn’t good for DC fans as Warner Bros. hasn’t changed their stance despite getting new leadership and hopefully, the new leadership finds a way to make the DCEU become something more than a hot mess after ditching Snyder.

Fans will have to wait and see, but it’s possible that leaving Zack Snyder’s vision might be the best move or potentially the one decision that will continue to hurt Warner Brothers.

Are you upset that Warner Bros. won’t acknowledge Zack Snyder’s Justice League? Let us know what you think!