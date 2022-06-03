Henry Cavill ‘Superman’ “Needed,” Zack Snyder Retcon Potentially Reversed

The DC Extended Universe has unfortunately fallen into disarray following the hasty canceling of Zack Snyder’s countless films while Warner Bros. underwent a historic merger. Now, insiders are claiming that Henry Cavill’s Superman is “needed” now more than ever to save the DC universe.

Superman is undoubtedly the superhero of the world, gaining massive popularity since the inception of Clark Kent during the height of the Great Depression. Without Superman filling the box office year after year, beloved DC fans have fallen into trenches while waiting for Kal-El to return to the skies.

Now, with Discovery merging with Warner Bros. and completely revamping the film department, and flushing out the creative teams at DC, insiders are reporting that Henry Cavill’s Superman could be coming back and is “needed” to save the DCEU:

An anonymous DC studio insider says Henry Cavill’s #Superman is needed for a DCEU revival. “They need to get a f—ing Superman movie off the ground, and if the plan is a shared universe, a Cavill-led Superman needs to be the focal point.”

An anonymous DC studio insider says Henry Cavill's #Superman is needed for a DCEU revival. "They need to get a f—ing Superman movie off the ground, and if the plan is a shared universe, a Cavill-led Superman needs to be the focal point."

https://t.co/HzszHJltHK pic.twitter.com/UAtYxl7uy2 — Screen Rant (@screenrant) June 3, 2022

Another report claims:

According to @TheWrap, [David] Zaslav’s team told: “Should cancel all Superman projects in development and start from scratch with [Henry] Cavill..

They need to make a #Superman movie, and if the plan is a shared universe, a Superman led by (Henry) Cavill needs to be the focal point.”

According to @TheWrap, Zaslav's team told "Should cancel all Superman projects in development and start from scratch with [Henry] Cavill..

They need to make a #Superman movie, and if the plan is a shared universe, a Superman led by (Henry) Cavill needs to be the focal point." pic.twitter.com/6BTHY2CQYh — The DC Syndicate (@TheDC_Syndicate) June 2, 2022

The above report includes a quote from a Hollywood insider concerning David Zaslav’s team rather than a quote from Zaslav himself. Nonetheless, Henry Cavill’s name is back with Superman.

While rumors have circulated that Cavill could return to the role of Superman, it’s clear that Warner Bros. is revitalizing its DC film universe. Something big is brewing for Henry Cavill:

9 years without a Superman movie. SUPERMAN. One of their most prized possessions and IPs. How difficult is it to make one movie in a decade? With a man that’s a part of one of the most wanted actors and known celebrities in current time.

9 years without a Superman movie. SUPERMAN. One of their most prized possessions and IPs. How difficult is it to make one movie in a decade? With a man that's a part of one of the most wanted actors and known celebrities in current time. — Pixel (@CrimsonPilot) June 3, 2022

Another fan points out:

And NO, a #Superman movie doesn’t need to make a billion dollars, or receive a 90% on Rotten Tomotoes, to be considered successful.

And NO, a #Superman movie doesn't need to make a billion dollars, or receive a 90% on Rotten Tomotoes, to be considered successful. pic.twitter.com/YtfL0d4bhw — Prime (@OptimistPrime99) June 3, 2022

In five years, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man received three solo movies and starred in three Avenger films (including Captain America: Civil War). In a span of 10 years, the Guardians of the Galaxy will have starred in three solo films. In just 11 years, Chris Hemsworth’s Marvel superhero received four solo movies and starred in four Avenger movies while also playing an integral part in the MCU series What If…? on Disney+.

In nine years, Henry Cavill’s Superman has received just one film.

Henry Cavill’s Superman is one of the most popular superhero pairings. Fans can’t get enough of Cavill (The Witcher)in the blue and red suit, and Henry loves the character even more.

While these reports are just rumors and should be taken with a grain of salt, Henry Cavill’s time as Superman was cut short and sidelined by poor creative decisions and directions by the now-replaced DC team. Hopefully, with new leadership reportedly aiming for a Kevin Feige-like creative overhaul, Henry Cavill, Ray Fisher (Cyborg), and Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) can extend their time in the DCEU and usher in a new era for beloved heroes and villains alike — even if Zack Snyder and Ezra Miller aren’t brought back.

The DC needs Clark Kent, Lois Lane, Lex Luther, kryptonite, and more from the DC comics.

While Henry Cavill gears up for The Witcher season three, the Superman suit will always be waiting for him.

More about Zack Snyder’s DC

Following Zack Snyder’s Justice League (AKA “The Snyder Cut”), Warner Bros. reportedly cut every tie with Zack Snyder, Henry Cavill’s Superman, and Ray Fisher’s Cyborg.

Reasoning? Reports suggest that Fisher’s blatant calling out of Warner Brothers’ mistreatment of actors of color during director Joss Whedon’s reign of his Justice League (2017) caused the actor to experience intolerable emotional damage.

Ray Fisher called out the mistreatment, and DC reportedly responded by sidelining his character in future projects, including The Flash (2022) and now Peacemaker.

Now, time will only tell what the future holds for Zack Snyder and his proposed Justice League II and Justice League III.

Now, the future of Batman is in the hands of Robert Pattinson stars as the Bruce Wayne/The Batman (AKA “Dark Knight”), with Zoë Kravitz (Selina Kyle/Catwoman), Paul Dano (Edward Nashton/Riddler), Colin Farrell (Penguin), Jeffrey Wright (LT. James Gordon), Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Barry Keoghan (Officer Stanley Merkel).

Do you want Henry Cavill back as Superman? Comment below!