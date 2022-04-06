‘Harry Potter’ Actor Facing “Gina Carano Treatment,” Possibly Fired By Warner Bros.

Every Star Wars fan will remember The Mandalorian actress Gina Carano being fired by Lucasfilm in February 2021 following controversial Tweets and more.

The MMA fighter and New Republic Marshal, Carano, was ultimately let go from the Star Wars universe and any future Mandalorian seasons by Lucasfilm and The Walt Disney Company following controversial social media posts regarding politics COVID-19, and more.

Gina Carano didn’t go down without a fight, nor did her loyal Cara Dune fans, resulting in #IStandWithGinaCarano and #WeLoveCaraDune trending online. The Mandalorian showrunner Jon Favreau, Pedro Pascal (Din Djarin), Ming-Na Wen (Fennec Shand), Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan Kryze), and Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon) all showed various support to Carano following her departure from the Mouse House. Still, the Muay Thai fighter was ultimately let go from the Star Wars saga.

Now, another prominent name actor in Hollywood who’s stirring controversies with social media posts and a recent arrest for disorderly conduct is potentially facing the “Gina Carano treatment.”

The DC Universe, Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and more are now potentially losing Ezra Miller for good, as Warner Bros. is shelving the actor following recent controversies:

Warner Bros. and DC execs held an emergency meeting to discuss Ezra Miller’s future with the studio. The consensus in the room was to hit pause on any future projects involving Ezra Miller.

Warner Bros. and DC execs held an emergency meeting to discuss Ezra Miller’s future with the studio. The consensus in the room was to hit pause on any future projects involving Ezra Miller. (Source: https://t.co/4A8vEyQBRj) pic.twitter.com/wJsSZdxEJr — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 6, 2022

A New Flash?

Following a lengthy history of Miller reportedly hitting and choking numerous fans and bystanders, executives have now “hit pause” on The Flash (2023), Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021), and Fantastic Beasts franchise actor Ezra Miller to star in any upcoming projects from the major Hollywood studios.

In fact, many viewers are calling for Miller to be fired and replaced immediately:

Fans on social media are calling for TV Flash Grant Gustin to replace Ezra Miller as the film version of #TheFlash amid reports of studio friction with the embattled star.

Fans on social media are calling for TV Flash Grant Gustin to replace Ezra Miller as the film version of #TheFlash amid reports of studio friction with the embattled star. https://t.co/eBlm9hH1FM — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) April 6, 2022

Another user wrote:

The Flash started filming in April 2021 and Ezra choked that fan in April 2020 so it’s not like Warner Bros didn’t have time to recast before the film went into production. Instead they tried to sweep stuff under the rug and hide it when they should’ve addressed it head on.

The Flash started filming in April 2021 and Ezra choked that fan in April 2020 so it’s not like Warner Bros didn’t have time to recast before the film went into production. Instead they tried to sweep stuff under the rug and hide it when they should’ve addressed it head on. — Steven Spoilsberg (@heavyspoilers) April 6, 2022

Another Twitter user wrote:

So now that WB is supposedly taking action abt Ezra Miller, can they just bring in Grant Gustin as the DCEU Flash? He deserves better writing.

So now that WB is supposedly taking action abt Ezra Miller, can they just bring in Grant Gustin as the DCEU Flash? He deserves better writing. — Hiken no Julius (@JuliusMCordero) April 6, 2022

Like Marvel alum Tom Holland with Sony Pictures, Miller is the go-to actor for big-name Warner Bros. films, including the upcoming The Flash film delayed due to 2023 (unrelated to Miller’s pause).

Now, new reports suggest that Warner Bros. is “hitting pause” on future projects starring or featuring Ezra Miller, including any attempts to restart the “SnyderVerse,” following his recent arrest and “frequent meltdowns” on set:

Ezra Miller had “frequent meltdowns” during production on ‘THE FLASH’. Whilst they never yelled or had violent outbursts, they described Miller as “losing it.”

Ezra Miller had “frequent meltdowns” during production on ‘THE FLASH’. Whilst they never yelled or had violent outbursts, they described Miller as “losing it.” (Source: https://t.co/4A8vEyQBRj) pic.twitter.com/e0Z5alJkXj — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 6, 2022

Ezra Miller stars as Credence Barebone in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts and the Secrets of Dumbledore (2023) that hit theaters on April 6th.

But, this could be the last time Harry Potter and J.K. Rowling fans see Miller in another concerning the wizarding world.

More about DC and The Flash

Following Zack Snyder’s Justice League (AKA “The Snyder Cut”), Warner Bros. reportedly cut every tie with Zack Snyder, Henry Cavill’s Superman, and Ray Fisher’s Cyborg.

Reasoning? Reports suggest that Fisher’s blatant calling out of Warner Brothers’ mistreatment of actors of color during director Joss Whedon’s reign of his Justice League (2017) caused the actor to experience intolerable emotional damage.

Ray Fisher called out the mistreatment, and DC reportedly responded by sidelining his character in future projects, including The Flash (2022) and now Peacemaker.

Among the many controversies of recent DC films, such as Joss Whedon’s reported racist treatment towards Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021) star Ray Fisher — as well as various controversies that were afflicted upon Ezra Miller (Barry Allen/The Flash) and Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman) — The Batman is the turning point in the future of DC heroes, villains, and more.

More about The Secrets of Dumbledore

Professor Albus Dumbledore knows the powerful, dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts magizoologist Newt Scamander to lead an intrepid team of wizards and witches. They soon encounter an array of old and new beasts as they clash with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers.

Eddie Redmayne ( Newt Scamander) is supported by Jude Law (Albus Dumbledore), Katherine Waterston (Tina Goldstein), Poppy Corby-Tuech (Vinda Rosier), Ezra Miller (Credence Barebone), and Mads Mikkelsen (Gellert Grindelwald).

Are you a fan of Ezra Miller? What are your thought