The DCU Reset Will Copy an Important MCU Element

The DCU (DC Cinematic Universe) is currently being reset under the leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran. Both are acting co-CEO of the DC Films division. In January, Gunn revealed part of their plan, which includes five new movies and shows that will be part of their epic Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters plan.

However, it appears that the DCU has clued into something that took Marvel a long time to accomplish: using characters in TV shows and movies. While Agent Colson (Clark Gregg) existed in the MCU and on TV, the more significant usage of crossover characters has been Charlie Cox and his reprisal of Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Fans have begged for years for MCU crossover characters to exist, which the new DCU will address immediately in its reboot.

One of the newest shows being put together is Creature Commandos, which is a Suicide Squad-like team that is full of monsters like Frankenstein’s Monster, Bride of Frankenstein, and Doctor Phosphorus. Phosphorus is the first of hopefully many characters that will be part of a crossover effort.

According to DC Studios writer Tom King, “Doctor Phosphorus is on that team, which is created by Walt Simonson. Who’s, maybe, my favorite person ever… And he loves Doctor Phosphorus. He created him back in 1977, or whatever. And so I couldn’t wait to tell Walt like, ’Doctor Phosphorus is going to be in a movie.’”

Tom King might have let this fact slip, but it is exciting that the DCU will be making sure its characters connect across movies, TV shows, and video games. This is something that James Gunn promised already and something that he is living up to already.

What is more interesting about Doctor Phosphorus existing in the DCU is that he will be part of the Creature Commandos series, an animated show, and will also appear in a live-action movie. We are unsure if the same actor will be taking on the Doctor in live-action and animation, but it’s great that DC will expand its continuity in this manner.

Who Is The DCU’s Doctor Phosphorus?

While it might sound odd that an animated character will also exist in a live-action movie, Doctor Phosphorus appearing in another DCU property makes a lot of sense. Doctor Phosphorus was often a Batman villain, though he is now part of the Creature Commandos team.

Doctor Phosphorus, AKA Alex Sartorius, is exposed to radiation, leaving his body eternally burning. His thirst for revenge against those who caused this accident drives him to become a villain.

An exciting place where Doctor Phosphorus might show up is Brave and the Bold, the new Batman movie that will bring in a new Batman and Damien Wayne. Phosphorus might act as a villain in that movie, only to be captured and released to the care of Amanda Waller and the Creature Commandos.

