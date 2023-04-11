Fans Are Going Crazy For Iman Vellani In ‘The Marvels’ Trailer

in Marvel

Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel

Credit: Marvel Studios

Marvel decided to drop the first teaser trailer for The Marvels earlier today, and the world seems to be far more excited about this upcoming MCU movie, but for one big reason—Iman Vellani.

Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan
Credit: Marvel Studios

The trailer features the makings of a team-up between Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau, and Ms. Marvel. Though Brie Larson has long been the favorite in Marvel, it appears she is being replaced by Iman Vellani, as fans cannot get enough of the new superhero in the trailer.

Iman Vellani was certainly the right choice for Ms. Marvel and The Marvels, as she continually knows how to portray the nerdiness and obsession Kamala Khan has with the Avengers. Here she is wildly happy that she is seeing Nick Fury for the first time.

This tweet is certainly a bold claim, though we would have to agree that Vellani has certainly been one of the better-casted actors in the MCU in quite some time.

Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel and Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez is proving that Marvel is seeing the younger actors are certainly going to be the future of the franchise. With Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and most of the Guardians of the Galaxy likely moving on, the MCU is still going to be in great hands.

It is interesting to see how all three women are going to interact with one another and use each other’s powers to defeat whatever evil is going to be coming at them in The Marvels. The trailer did showcase the first look at Zawe Ashton in the villain role, which showcases her wielding a hammer similar to Ronan the Accuser.

More praise for Iman Vellani is warranted. Everyone has been well aware of Vellani’s dedication to her role, and her interviews have proven that the young actress is the right person to usher in the new era of Marvel. We hope that she is going to be a huge part of the Avengers or even the leader of the Young Avengers.

It’s honestly very refreshing to see the online community supporting someone instead of turning to hatred. Iman Vellani is loved by all.

This does look like it’s going to be a lot of fun, and we can’t wait to see all three women flexing their powers in The Marvels.

Nick Fury walking through a questionable building in Secret Invasion
Credit: Marvel Studios

We are not sure what is going to happen in Secret Invasion, apart from the reveal that Nick Fury does not die. Though that spoiler has come via this trailer. However, we would assume that the events in that series are going to tie to The Marvels, as Samuel L. Jackson is appearing in both the series and the movie. Either way, it appears fans cannot wait to see Iman Vellani suited up as Ms. Marvel once again.

Are you excited to see Iman Vellani in The Marvels? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!

