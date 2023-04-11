Fans Are Going Crazy For Iman Vellani In ‘The Marvels’ Trailer

Marvel decided to drop the first teaser trailer for The Marvels earlier today, and the world seems to be far more excited about this upcoming MCU movie, but for one big reason—Iman Vellani.

The trailer features the makings of a team-up between Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau, and Ms. Marvel. Though Brie Larson has long been the favorite in Marvel, it appears she is being replaced by Iman Vellani, as fans cannot get enough of the new superhero in the trailer.

I love Iman Vellani. I just know she had the time of her life filming this movie. She’s just so funny as Kamala Khan. #TheMarvels pic.twitter.com/2e3NeK9U1x — alias (@itsjustanx) April 11, 2023

Iman Vellani was certainly the right choice for Ms. Marvel and The Marvels, as she continually knows how to portray the nerdiness and obsession Kamala Khan has with the Avengers. Here she is wildly happy that she is seeing Nick Fury for the first time.

Iman Vellani is the best thing to happen to the MCU since Tom Holland and Robert Downy Jr. pic.twitter.com/9o3ogXkJ30 — Caleb Williams (@KnightGambit) April 11, 2023

This tweet is certainly a bold claim, though we would have to agree that Vellani has certainly been one of the better-casted actors in the MCU in quite some time.

It’s incredible how good of a decision casting Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan was she’s just so fun to watch and is effortlessly dynamic ✨ https://t.co/NEJje83UiR — William Yu 유규호 (@its_willyu) April 11, 2023

Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel and Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez is proving that Marvel is seeing the younger actors are certainly going to be the future of the franchise. With Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and most of the Guardians of the Galaxy likely moving on, the MCU is still going to be in great hands.

2 things i liked here a lot: – the premise of action scenes where they switch bodies throughout to switch powers – iman vellani https://t.co/lSUnd5axEf — doctor idk (@bigmonkeong) April 11, 2023

It is interesting to see how all three women are going to interact with one another and use each other’s powers to defeat whatever evil is going to be coming at them in The Marvels. The trailer did showcase the first look at Zawe Ashton in the villain role, which showcases her wielding a hammer similar to Ronan the Accuser.

My favorite part of the trailer. Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel is one of the MCU best casting pic.twitter.com/yPJYj36Xjg — T'Challa Fan (@2TChalla2Stan) April 11, 2023

More praise for Iman Vellani is warranted. Everyone has been well aware of Vellani’s dedication to her role, and her interviews have proven that the young actress is the right person to usher in the new era of Marvel. We hope that she is going to be a huge part of the Avengers or even the leader of the Young Avengers.

iman vellani you are my sister 🫶🏼 nothing will ever harm you as long as i am here! pic.twitter.com/5MrfxxMCIv — ridz (@filmkirbys) April 11, 2023

It’s honestly very refreshing to see the online community supporting someone instead of turning to hatred. Iman Vellani is loved by all.

Brie Larson, Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris switching mid combat with Nia DaCosta directing. This is going to be a lot of fun pic.twitter.com/6UrwVwgyKk — Aniq (@aniqrahman) April 11, 2023

This does look like it’s going to be a lot of fun, and we can’t wait to see all three women flexing their powers in The Marvels.

We are not sure what is going to happen in Secret Invasion, apart from the reveal that Nick Fury does not die. Though that spoiler has come via this trailer. However, we would assume that the events in that series are going to tie to The Marvels, as Samuel L. Jackson is appearing in both the series and the movie. Either way, it appears fans cannot wait to see Iman Vellani suited up as Ms. Marvel once again.

Are you excited to see Iman Vellani in The Marvels? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!