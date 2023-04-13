Marvel Fans Are Dislike Bombing ‘The Marvels’ Trailer For Being “Woke”

The online community can be one of the most toxic things in the world, and things have seemingly gone from bad to worse. Angry “fans” are now dislike-bombing the new trailer for The Marvels, with some blaming the MCU for being “woke.”

The usual case is when a movie or show is released that has already been given a negative reputation; people will go out of their way to leave a terrible review in protest of said movie or show. This often happens with Rotten Tomatoes, leading to a poor audience score for the property.

For some reason, The Marvels is already receiving that treatment, but in a different way. The new MCU chapter will not be coming out until November of this year, but disgruntled fans are already finding a way to ensure they are not happy with the small sample size of what has been shown.

YouTube has had a dislike button for quite some time. Although the usual case is that no one can see how many dislikes a particular trailer or video has received, apart from the company that released that video, that information has now been shared online.

People have shown up in droves to dislike the trailer, which at the time of the image screengrab, The Marvels trailer had over 200,000 dislikes. That number is staggering compared to the 318,000 that have liked it. The 200,000 likes compared to the 7 million views are significant compared to other trailers that have had the same treatment.

To put this in perspective, Shazam! Fury of the Gods is one of the most recent movies critically panned and hated by audiences. That trailer received some 18 million views and had only 11,000 dislikes. The same thing happened with Morbius, arguably one of the most criticized superhero movies in recent memory. That trailer had 24 million views and only 11,000 dislikes.

She-Hulk received the same treatment, as the dislike bomb was enacted with that trailer, leading to over 300,000 dislikes against 600,000 likes.

The case might be that fans are upset about female leads, which wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility for Marvel naysayers. The Marvels showcases three powerful women as the leads in the new movie, and people can’t handle that. The same can be said for She-Hulk, which featured a female lead.

Some comments from the YouTube page of The Marvels trailer channeled other Marvel heroes into making their point. For instance, one user said, “With great wokeness comes great brokeness and fatigue.” While using Spider-Man is clever, this person might not have seen Captain Marvel, as the sequel expands on that storyline. Another comment stated, “Excellent just what nobody wanted.” Well, what does everyone want?

Marvel is trying to deliver great new stories within the cavalcade of already-produced properties. People still find a way to throw hatred before seeing said properties.

The issue could also be that people don’t want to see change and want to see the same prototypical superhero stories. But isn’t that what has led to the dreaded “superhero fatigue?” We honestly can’t wait to see The Marvels, and we can’t wait to see Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) team up with one another. There is also a gender-swapped female villain that could be causing insecure people to attack the trailer online. Either way, we can’t wait to see this movie.

