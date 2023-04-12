Disney Confirms Major Change to ‘The Marvels’ Villain

In the new trailer for Marvel Studios’ The Marvels (2023), viewers got a glimpse at the film’s new villain. And fans of the Marvel Universe may be surprised at who it is.

Nia DaCosta directs the Marvels and finds Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel, AKA Carol Danvers, powers getting mysteriously entangled with Teyonah Parris’ Captain Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan, AKA Ms. Marvel. The trio must work with Nick Fury and each other to solve this mystery and battle a new Kree menace.

That menace is played by Zawe Ashton, an actress who is most well-known for her performances in Velvet Buzzsaw (2019) and Fresh Meat (2011-2016). Ashton’s casting signifies a massive and welcome change to the original character.

‘The Marvels’ Gender-Swapped Villain

Zawe Ashton will play Dar-Benn, a Kree revolutionary who wields the same weapon as Ronan the Accuser. She’s accompanied by Ty-Rone, played by Daniel Ings. Both are trying to fill the empty throne left by Captain Marvel, defeating the Supreme Intelligence.

This signifies many changes to the original character, including his weapon, motivations, and gender. That’s right, Dar-Benn was originally a man in the comics.

Originally, Dar-Benn was a general who overthrew the Kree emperor Clumsy Foulup with his co-conspirator Ael-Dan, who Ty-Rone has replaced. They did this by creating a robotic Silver Surfer that murdered the previous emperor and framing the Skrull for the assassination.

While there will undoubtedly be people complaining about these changes, it should be noted that both characters are incredibly minor villains who died during their second appearance in Marvel Comics. There are bigger plans for Dar-Benn and Zawe Ashton in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What do you think of these massive changes? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!