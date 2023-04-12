Jeremy Renner Defies the Odds In Latest Appearance

Jeremy Renner makes an awesome comeback!

Few people would disagree that The Avengers (2012) star, Jeremy Renner, is lucky to be alive after being crushed in a terrible accident early this year. The actor suffered over 30 broken bones and massive blood loss and was hospitalized for a time early in 2023, and even after release, was told it would be a long road to recovery. Renner has just started making public appearances again and is astounding fans, though this latest one might not make Thor (Chris Hemsworth) too happy!

Introduced in Thor (2011), Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) has been a part of The Avengers since nearly the very beginning. Oddly enough, the first lineup of Avengers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe included three members who had no superpowers at all: Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), and Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Renner).

While Stark (Downey Jr.) had a full suit of armor to boost him to superpowered levels, Romanoff (Johansson) and Barton (Renner) kept up on their own, using their wits, and more than average skill for combat, espionage, and more to earn their place on the team. With no shortage of quips and one-liners, both Romanoff (Johansson) and Barton (Renner) did just that, going toe-to-toe with some of the most formidable villains of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It’s only fitting, therefore, that their stories would ultimately end together. While Barton (Renner) would continue on with his solo series, Hawkeye, his friendship with Natasha (Johansson) would be cut short when she sacrificed herself for the Soul Stone on Vormir to help gather all of the Infinity Stones in Avengers: Endgame (2019). Despite losing his best friend, Barton (Renner) continued to hold his own during the ensuing battle, just moments later.

Now, Renner himself, an average person just like his cinematic counterpart, has earned a title long coveted by the God of Thunder. In his recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel, despite still being in recovery after having broken over 30 bones, Renner walked out on stage, prompting the host to officially declare him the “Toughest Avenger.” It’s safe to say the actor has earned this title, and fans have been thrilled to see him not only alive but thriving!

@IGN tweeted:

Marvel star Jeremy Renner walked out onto the stage of Jimmy Kimmel Live! after breaking over thirty bones in a snowplow accident on New Year’s Day, leading Kimmel to declare him “the toughest Avenger.” pic.twitter.com/qa1EaNRsNe — IGN (@IGN) April 11, 2023

Despite his amazing progress, it’s safe to say that fans may not be seeing the actor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the immediate future. Not only was Hawkeye an almost passing-of-the-torch type of series, but Renner has also expressed the need to focus on family and recovery for the time being. Though it’s sad for fans to know they may not see Hawkeye (Renner) for a while, not a soul could blame him for focusing on what needs to be focused on right now. Until then, he remains the “Toughest Avenger.”

