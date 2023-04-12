‘Secret Invasion’s Release Proves Marvel Is Also Suffering From Superhero Fatigue

There have been many conversations lately about handling the dreaded superhero “fatigue,” which seems to be the case for Marvel. Movies and shows are not getting the same type of reception they once did. Secret Invasion now holds a vital record that proves the MCU is also suffering from the same fatigue fans are.

Related: Marvel Ignores Fatigue, Starts Filming New Disney+ Series

Marvel was at the top of the cinema game for quite a while, so it makes sense that quality would eventually take a hit. However, it wasn’t so much about the quality of the movies and shows they were releasing. It was more about the speed at which they did so.

To put things in perspective, Phase 4 had seven movies, eight shows, and two special presentations. The speed at which Marvel released these was calculated to be one release nearly every 37.5 days. Despite fans being dedicated to the superhero media company, that is far too much content to try and keep up with. That is especially true when also having to remember all the connections being made that will be important down the line.

The shows were some of the fastest to be released under the MCU umbrella; for instance, between Loki (2021) and What If…? (2021), Marvel only waited 28 days between those releases. The longest release window between shows is Hawkeye (2021) and Moon Knight (2022), which was 98 days. Secret Invasion is set to break a record that should have been considered long before.

Marvel did announce a rapid change in how it releases its content, mainly because the arguments over the quality of the releases became well-known. Bob Iger, CEO of Disney, even stated “quality over quantity” when referring to the MCU’s releases planned for Phases 5 and 6.

‘Secret Invasion’ Release Is Good News For Marvel Fatigue

As mentioned, the days between show releases had been relatively quick, but Secret Invasion will now set the record for the longest wait. The last property that Marvel released was the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on November 25, 2022. Now, Secret Invasion is set to release on June 21, 2023. That is a whopping 208 days since the last Marvel show or special presentation release, which is excellent news for everyone.

The issue that Marvel has had is that releasing all their projects so close together leaves people with little time to digest what they see. There had been multiple reports that the VFX team for Marvel was also sorely overworked, which could have led to poor efforts on the visuals of movies and shows. Allowing such a massive gap in releases gives everyone a much-needed break.

We assume that Secret Invasion will bring in some substantial story elements that will matter to the Multiverse. Also, with the trailer for The Marvels also releasing, we see that Nick Fury is in both, meaning he doesn’t die in Secret Invasion.

This also means that whatever happens with Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), and Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) will have huge implications for the following stories.

Related: ‘The Marvels’ Spoils MCU Series Months Before Release

It does feel like fans are starting to get far more excited about what is being produced simply because there isn’t so much content to absorb. So far, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 is releasing on May 5, and Secret Invasion will be on June 21. Both are anticipated MCU releases that should allow everyone some breathing room to fall back in love with superhero stories again.

Do you think Marvel is also suffering from fatigue? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!