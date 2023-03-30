Fans Are Celebrating The Moon Knight Anniversary, Begging Marvel For Another Season

Fans are celebrating a special milestone within the MCU today—the official first anniversary of the deeply loved Moon Knight series. Though Marvel has not stated anything indicating that there will be a second season, everyone is hoping to see Oscar Isaac return as Marc Spector/Steven Grant/Jake Lockley. For those unable to see the season, it is arguably the best show the MCU has put together for Disney+. Just listen to the fan reactions.

'MOON KNIGHT' premiered one year ago today pic.twitter.com/L5w74IYW3l — Marvel Perfect Gifs & Clips (@MCUPerfectGifs) March 30, 2023

Oscar Isaac is certainly not the first to ever engage in split acting, but we have to hand it to his absolute skill in this manner. He was just fantastic when arguing with himself. Jake and Steven felt like truly different personalities.

i’ll always be impressed with how perfectly oscar isaac pulled off this part of moon knight like marc spector and steven grant don’t have a single part of their expressions the same oscar really distinguished between them in every little detail pic.twitter.com/oqWKXMW8t8 — Shan 卌♡ mandalorian (@ShanLFTV) March 17, 2023

Adding to the above tweet and comment, this was especially true. Oscar Isaac made sure to put the details in when he was portraying his characters in Moon Knight. Just look at the still images and how the facial expressions are altered to show they are the same man but have different emotional responses.

good evening, here’s the mid-credit scene from the moon knight episode, gods and monsters pic.twitter.com/PL75G8tfaW — jake wick (@lord_anarchy) March 25, 2023

We must say that Moon Knight also gave us one of the best mid-credits scenes that perfectly set up the second season. The issue is that Marvel has made everyone wait far too long. To their credit, Phases 5 and 6 are constantly changing, so we could finally see Marc Spector be brought in and possibly become the newest Avengers member.

Happy 1 year anniversary to the Emmy-Award Winning MOON KNIGHT!!! pic.twitter.com/x2LRuur7oG — Block A ⏳ (@conquercomics) March 30, 2023

Moon Knight is a stunning show that offered some of the best fight choreography and cinematography and was nominated for eight Daytime Emmy Awards. The series won Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie, or Special.

Moon Knight is trending?

Cool! pic.twitter.com/EmGelPqmm2 — Richard Pace (@rpace) March 30, 2023

Moon Knight will continue to trend, and fans will continue to hound Marvel for another season. It’s the right thing to do.

Oscar Isaac was robbed of an emmy nomination for Moon Knight. He perfected "split" acting whether it's him as Marc, Steven, Or Jake it's always believable. pic.twitter.com/86lBVgVjzu — Midazan (@Midazan) March 29, 2023

Oscar Isaac did deserve to be at least nominated for Best Actor. There might not be another MCU series that delivers this much emotion. Moon Knight tugged at everyone’s heartstrings in practically every single episode.

happy first birthday to moon knight !! 🥳🎂 pic.twitter.com/jLcvGRMfcr — isa (@stevengwant) March 29, 2023

A simple yet effective meme shows how powerful the love for Moon Knight has been for an entire year.

Moon Knight | VFX Breakdown pic.twitter.com/gDlBIWCVNa — 238 Entertainment (@238Ent) March 24, 2023

VFX breakdowns are one of the most exciting things to watch, and some of the shots in the series were just downright spectacular.

This is probably one of the funniest things I’ve ever tweeted. Moon Knight era was fun pic.twitter.com/EvLwoprFGp — Tyrell Charles (@TheoriesByT) March 23, 2023

How do we get these new Kon-shoes?

Moon Knight was a stunning achievement that genuinely needs to be given more time to develop. Though we can assume that Ethan Hawke won’t return as Arthur Harrow, we hope he can return in some comic book way of not genuinely dying. The combination of acting gravitas and prowess from Oscar Isaac and Hawke made this series special.

Moon Knight brought mental illness to the MCU and showcased a hero that felt love, loss, acceptance, sacrifice, and heroism within every sense of those words. Even more interesting is how emotional and excellent this series was in just six short episodes. We got to see how Steven Grant became Marc Spector and Jake Lockley. It is a unique series.

There is also a big reason why everyone is celebrating this series so much a year after it premiered on Disney+. Not every MCU show has been celebrated in this manner.

We join everyone by celebrating the first anniversary of this series; we join everyone in begging Marvel and Kevin Feige to allow Marc Spector to return. Make it happen.

