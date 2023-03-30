Fans Are Celebrating The Moon Knight Anniversary, Begging Marvel For Another Season

in Marvel

Posted on by James Brizuela Leave a comment
Oscar Isaac as Mr. Knight version of Moon Knight

Credit: Marvel Studios

Fans are celebrating a special milestone within the MCU today—the official first anniversary of the deeply loved Moon Knight series. Though Marvel has not stated anything indicating that there will be a second season, everyone is hoping to see Oscar Isaac return as Marc Spector/Steven Grant/Jake Lockley. For those unable to see the season, it is arguably the best show the MCU has put together for Disney+. Just listen to the fan reactions.

Related: Spider-Man Andrew Garfield and Moon Knight Oscar Isaac Set to Team Up For New Movie

Oscar Isaac is certainly not the first to ever engage in split acting, but we have to hand it to his absolute skill in this manner. He was just fantastic when arguing with himself. Jake and Steven felt like truly different personalities.

Adding to the above tweet and comment, this was especially true. Oscar Isaac made sure to put the details in when he was portraying his characters in Moon Knight. Just look at the still images and how the facial expressions are altered to show they are the same man but have different emotional responses.

We must say that Moon Knight also gave us one of the best mid-credits scenes that perfectly set up the second season. The issue is that Marvel has made everyone wait far too long. To their credit, Phases 5 and 6 are constantly changing, so we could finally see Marc Spector be brought in and possibly become the newest Avengers member.

Moon Knight is a stunning show that offered some of the best fight choreography and cinematography and was nominated for eight Daytime Emmy Awards. The series won Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie, or Special.

Moon Knight will continue to trend, and fans will continue to hound Marvel for another season. It’s the right thing to do.

Oscar Isaac did deserve to be at least nominated for Best Actor. There might not be another MCU series that delivers this much emotion. Moon Knight tugged at everyone’s heartstrings in practically every single episode.

A simple yet effective meme shows how powerful the love for Moon Knight has been for an entire year.

VFX breakdowns are one of the most exciting things to watch, and some of the shots in the series were just downright spectacular.

How do we get these new Kon-shoes?

Moon Knight was a stunning achievement that genuinely needs to be given more time to develop. Though we can assume that Ethan Hawke won’t return as Arthur Harrow, we hope he can return in some comic book way of not genuinely dying. The combination of acting gravitas and prowess from Oscar Isaac and Hawke made this series special.

Moon Knight brought mental illness to the MCU and showcased a hero that felt love, loss, acceptance, sacrifice, and heroism within every sense of those words. Even more interesting is how emotional and excellent this series was in just six short episodes. We got to see how Steven Grant became Marc Spector and Jake Lockley. It is a unique series.

There is also a big reason why everyone is celebrating this series so much a year after it premiered on Disney+. Not every MCU show has been celebrated in this manner.

Marc and Steven staring at Tayawaret
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: Oscar Isaac In Talks to Play Moon Knight Again, Will We See a Second Season Soon?

We join everyone by celebrating the first anniversary of this series; we join everyone in begging Marvel and Kevin Feige to allow Marc Spector to return. Make it happen.

Do you want to see Moon Knight return? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!

James Brizuela

James Brizuela has been a professional entertainment writer since 2019, who holds expertise in the subjects of Star Wars and comic related content (DC/Marvel). When not writing about pop culture, he frequents the movies, and works on his own personal scripts.

Be the first to comment!