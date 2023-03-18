Oscar Isaac Reveals The Huge Changes Made To ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’

Everyone has been patiently waiting to see the sequel to the hit movie, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2019). Even more so because Oscar Isaac was part of the big reveal at the end and is portraying Spider-Man 2099. However, the Across the Spider-Verse sequel was delayed for a year in the spring of 2022. Now, it appears more about why that happens was revealed by Isaac.

Related: ‘Spider-Man’ Producer Teases Tom Holland Cameo In ‘Across The Spider-Verse’

One thing is for sure, the Spider-Verse movies are immaculate in their visuals, and we would imagine a ton of work has to go into making sure the animation is not sub-par. In fact, Into the Spider-Verse was so well done that it was given the Best Animated Feature at the 2019 Academy Awards.

The massive delays could be directly related to how much work it takes for the VFX crew to handle all the shots in this animation. Matthew Belloni of The Town with Matthew Belloni revealed, “they scrapped a bunch of stuff and went back,” and “Phil Lord and Chris Miller write as they go.”

While this style of writing might not be seen as beneficial to most, Oscar Isaac echoed the comments of Miller and Lord’s style to Empire by stating: “Yes. It helps that a lot of these characters are masked, so you can keep changing lines right up to the last second [laughs]. For something as seemingly rigid as animation, the amount of experimentation we got to do on this movie was really fun.”

We hope all these changes will not hinder the movie and that Isaac’s character will be as well-designed as the characters in Into the Spider-Verse.

We would imagine that most of why Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse getting delayed likely had to do with the directors constantly changing things, which isn’t necessarily bad. However, this can also be seen as production issues, which ultimately looks bad for any upcoming release.

The good news is that we will finally see what Oscar Issac’s Spider-Man 2099 will do against Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) when Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse comes out. The trailers for the movie have already been excellent, including the reveals of all the Spider-People.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse follows the events of the first movie and showcases Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) once again calling on Miles Morales for aid. However, Morales draws the ire of the Spider-People, when his actions directly after the Spider-Verse (Multiverse).

Related: ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Cover Shows Off New Spider-People

Now, Morales is on the run from the society of Spider-People and trying to stop a villain known as The Spot. There is no telling yet if Oscar Isaac’s Spider-Man 2099 is helping The Spot, but he looks like one of the more vicious versions of Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse officially releases on June 2, 2023.

Do you think Oscar Isaac is being too friendly about the Across the Spider-Verse delay? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!