Tom Holland and the Rest of the ‘Spider-Man’ Movies Will Finally Stream on Disney+ Soon

For some odd reason, the marriage between Sony and Marvel has led to some rather bizarre rights issues regarding streaming. The same can be said for the other Spider-Man movies that have been in streaming limbo for quite some time. Though most Marvel movies have one home under Disney+, some titles are clearly missing. However, the streaming platform has shocked everyone by revealing streaming release dates for the Tobey Maguire trilogy, Andrew Garfield’s Amazing Spider-Man, and the first Tom Holland Spider-Man adventure: Homecoming.

Related: New “Spider-Verse” Trailer Introduces Maguire, Garfield and Holland Spider-Man Variants

We can understand that Sony would not be so willing to want to release their produced Spider-Man adventures, as both Andrew Garfield’s and Tobey Maguire’s efforts were long before Tom Holland appeared as the Web Head. However, with all three actors appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home together, the battle between Sony and Marvel for the rights to the character has lessened quite a lot.

We would assume that Sony and Marvel have figured out the proper middle ground that allows all the Spider-Man movies to coexist with one another and now appear in the same place.

Disney+ has announced the following release dates:

All three Tobey Maguire-led Spider-Man movies will be available to stream on the Disney+ platform on April 21. Though plenty of fans have reservations about the third movie, it is high time they were located in one place, especially for the foreseeable future.

Adding to the excitement of Tobey Maguire’s effort, Andrew Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man will also swing onto Disney+ tomorrow. Though this is only the first movie, it is still quite exciting.

The final exciting news is that Tom Holland’s first solo Spider-Man adventure will also appear on Disney+ on May 12. Though the world will have to wait a bit longer to see this movie, it’s about time it came to the proper streaming platform.

Spider-Man: Homecoming has been stuck on STARZ for quite some time, which was always an odd choice, but that does not matter any longer.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and the rest of the Tom Holland-led movies are noticeably absent from this big reveal. We would assume that more of the licensing issues that have kept the movies under different streaming apps still have to be worked out.

Related: ‘Spider-Man’ Villain Believes A ‘No Way Home’ Spinoff Could Happen

Apart from Homecoming, Far From Home and No Way Home are also absent. Considering Disney+ has finally given the Spidey-loving world what it has been asking about for years, we could soon see streaming dates for the missing movies. Either way, this is huge news and could indicate that Sony and Marvel could finally be working out a deal for Marvel to own the character’s rights.

Are you excited to see the Spider-Man movies on Disney+? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!