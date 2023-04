We are only a week or so away from the premier of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Marvel has been tantalizing us with trailers and clips since the Super Bowl. As the final chapter in the series, James Gunn has truly pulled out all the stops to give the team the blaze of glory they deserve, but we’re also getting more than just our favorite team of renegades.

Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket, and Groot are the main players, but they aren’t the only ones with something on the line. They might be the central superhero team featured in this chapter of the MCU, but the High Evolutionary has other enemies as well

Guardians of the Galaxy Meet Guardians the Keystone Quadrant

The post from Marvel’s official TikTok reveals a flashback from Rocket’s past, likely during his time on Half-World or in the High Evolutionary’s laboratory. While the furry friends that accompany him might seem like garden-variety mutated mammals, those who have read the comics know exactly who they are and who they represent.

In the original comics, Rocket served on a team outside the Guardians of the Galaxy as most fans know them. In his original solo series, Guardian of the Keystone Quadrant, Rocket had his own ship, love interest, rival, and adventures, and two of the series original characters are introduced in this scene.

The otter, Lyla, was Rocket’s romantic partner in the series, and was crucial to his character development. While it’s unknown at this time, there are two routes her presence could possibly lead to. She will either return as Rocket’s love interest once more, or die during their escape from Halfworld, serving as his motive for vengeance.

Although he’s referred to as “Teefs” in the video, the walrus shares the cybernetic eye and implants with Wal-Rus, Rocket’s crewmate and friend aboard the Rack-N-Ruin. Provided he gets outfitted with his interchangeable tusks, he could very well prove to be a tremendous ally in the battle against the High Evolutionary.

These three alone make up the core crew of Rocket’s original solo series, which might be the direction Marvel takes to tie off the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. A Keystone Quadrant Spinoff would definitely be the perfect way to cap off Rocket’s journey, provided Marvel keeps the sequel from getting too dark. Hopefully, this won’t be the last time we see Rocket or his other animal companions.

Do you think Rocket could be getting a solo series or stand-alone film? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!