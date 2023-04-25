‘Guardians 3’ Post-Credits Scenes Might Be An MCU Trap

James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) will be released soon with confirmation that the movie will have some MCU post-credits scenes, but there’s a problem with what they could be.

Fans are used to Marvel teasing a big project or what a particular character will do later. These scenes helped set up Thanos as he became a big deal in the MCU, and now, fans expect the same thing with Guardians 3, but there’s one small problem. Gunn has clarified that the movie isn’t setting up anything in the Multiverse Saga.

The cast for the movie has made it clear that the Guardians franchise might return, but it won’t be the same as several actors are done playing their characters in the MCU. This leaves the movie with few options of what to expect, which isn’t great, but not necessarily bad.

According to James Gunn on Instagram, he shared in a comment that there are two post-credits scenes in the movie. Most Phase Four movies had two post-credit scenes, but Marvel wasn’t consistent with most of those post-credit scenes. Some were fun little moments to keep the audience there longer, while others actually set up important storylines, and then there’s the moment where Doctor Strange’s sequel had a trailer shown off as a post-credit scene.

For Guardians 3, it’s clear that if the post-credits are going to set something up, it probably has to deal with Adam Warlock (Will Poulter), who reportedly doesn’t have a lot of screentime. His role in the MCU could be very big, and it would make sense that one of the post-credit scenes would help set up the character’s future.

If a Guardians member survives, the character might have a post-credits scene to either set up a sequel without James Gunn or that the character will have a final scene serving as a happy ending. Fans know the movie would be emotional and darker than other MCU movies tend to be, so it wouldn’t be shocking if Gunn wanted to save that scene for a post-credit scene.

It’s hard to guess what could be shown because of how limiting the movie is to what could be seen, but early reactions to the movie make it clear that Gunn didn’t hold back. Guardians 3 is going to be worth a watch on the big screen because it will be the last time seeing Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Drax (Dave Bautista), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), etc.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 releases in theaters on May 5, 2023.

What do you think the post-credits will be about? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!