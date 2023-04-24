“It Wasn’t Planned,” ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Is Fine Not Being Family-Friendly

James Gunn’s new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) won’t be helping families who love the MCU any favors as the director reveals one important detail that might make some people change their minds about bringing their children.

Ever since the beginning of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, each movie has been aimed at children. While some parts have been questionable for children, such as Robert Downey Jr. with all the ladies, and one sex scene in Eternals (2021), Marvel has kept a tight leash on what is allowed in their movies.

This has led to some moments feeling too goofy and childish for adult audiences when the movies lean too far into making sure kids are the main focus. For the most part, the MCU has balanced its content to feel appropriate for the full family, but a new MCU movie might change all of this.

Last week, fans learned that Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord would drop an F-Bomb in the upcoming movie. Guardians 3 is set to be the final movie of the trilogy, with Gunn changing course to only work on DCU projects due to his new position at the company. The main cast has stated that the movie feels like the end of the journey for most of them, as several have shared reasons why this will be their final movie in the MCU.

Even though the group didn’t have a huge following when the comics were released, Gunn’s MCU debut made box office records as Guardians of the Galaxy became an instant classic for the MCU. Everyone loves the crew and is happy to see them return repeatedly, but this time, their fun adventures won’t end with a dance-off.

Gunn warned fans that the movie would take a dramatic turn as it explores darker themes, and at first, fans weren’t concerned. They were just happy that Gunn was back to finish his trilogy. After the video, fans might be a little more concerned since the F-Bomb wasn’t actually scripted. James Gunn revealed on Twitter that the scene didn’t have the word in until Pratt decided to do a take with it, and it was worth keeping in:

Ofc https://twitter.com/JamesGunn/status/1650005003711512577

Disney isn’t a big fan of using swear words due to families not being happy taking their kids to the movies and hearing them, and the MCU has never had an F-Bomb drop. Samuel L. Jackson’s iconic phrase includes the swear word, and even Marvel has cut him off every time, but Gunn is the exception as he shares that the movie is allowed one F-Bomb, and he found the right place to use it:

You can only have one in a PG 13 movie. That said it wasn’t planned – I told Chris to add it on set and it just made the moment funnier so we kept. https://twitter.com/JamesGunn/status/1650006355581739008

While the MCU has been doing a good job of making space for new heroes to shine, the franchise has been facing quite a few problems. With R-rated movies on the way, more horror-themed projects, and even a few Mature-rated Disney+ series in the works, it’s clear that Marvel Studios isn’t doing every project for children anymore. Families might not take their kids to every MCU movie, but at the end of the day, Marvel Studios has been around for over a decade, making stories for children who have now grown up. It was only a matter of time before Marvel began testing the boundaries.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 releases in theaters on May 5, 2023.

Do you think it’s good that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has an F-Bomb? Do you want Marvel to make more family-friendly stories? Let Inside the Magic know what you want!