Chris Pratt Confirms Movie Won’t Be Last, Sequel In the Works

Actor Chris Pratt is in the midst of the limelight as a couple of his highly-anticipated projects are set to hit the big screen.

The last time we saw Chris Pratt on the big screen, he was playing the role of Owen Grady for a third time in the $1 billion box office success Jurassic World Dominion (2022) alongside Bryce Dallas Howard. The third installment of the franchise served as the sequel to both Jurassic World (2015) and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018).

Before that, the husband of Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt reprised his role as Peter Quill / Star-Lord in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), and, now, we’ll see him on the big screen again on May 5, 2023, as James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) hits theaters, but there’s actually one more movie he’ll be bringing to life before the next and final installment of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

Pratt’s newest franchise is just a matter of weeks away from being released, and it’s been a “controversial” one, to say the least. The Super Mario Bros. movie is set to be released on April 5, 2023, and there is much anticipation surrounding the film. Though many critics have expressed backlash over Pratt voicing Mario, many fans still look forward to seeing the animated film based on the beloved video game franchise come to life.

Though the backlash abounds, Chris Pratt recently confirmed in comments that a potential sequel is already in the works, and the post-credit scene gives us a teaser to what “exciting development” might be next.

“Listen, there’s like, at the end of the film, there’s a post-credit sequence that gives you a taste of what the sequel could be about,” Pratt said in an interview with CBR. “And that gets me very, very excited. But there’s been talk of Luigi’s Mansion. That was a Gamecube game. I think that would be great.”

Illumination has shared that the Mario character would not have an exaggerated Italian accent and will be different from Charles Martinet’s version of Mario we’ve heard in games for decades. In a previous interview, Pratt spoke out about the voice and his casting.

“I worked really closely with the directors and trying out a few things and landed on something that I’m really proud of and can’t wait for people to see and hear,” Pratt said. “It’s an animated voiceover narrative. It’s not a live-action movie. I’m not gonna be wearing a plumber suit running all over. I’m providing a voice for an animated character, and it is updated and unlike anything you’ve heard in the Mario world before.”

Pratt has voiced characters in animated films before, including Emmet Brickowski in The LEGO Movie franchise, as well as Barley Lightfoot in Onward (2020).

What do you think of Chris Pratt’s updates on the franchise? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!