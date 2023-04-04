Marvel Comics Confirm Chris Pratt’s Comeback

Many Marvel figureheads like Chris Pratt and Bradley Cooper have all but confirmed the supposed finality of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Slated to be the last chapter in James Gunn’s incredible trilogy, it might be the last time we see characters like Star-Lord, Drax, Rocket, and Groot all together… Or is it?

James Gunn, Bradley Cooper, Dave Bautista, and even everyone’s favorite space outlaw Chris Pratt have all said their piece regarding the Guardian’s last adventure. We might be saying goodbye to Marvel’s ragtag team of cosmic avengers, but the MCU isn’t done with them yet.

Will Chris Pratt Be Back?

Chris Pratt has recently come forward expressing interest in quickly reprising his role as Peter Quill, and he’s even mentioned taking on a new role in James Gunn’s new DC universe. So is this really the end of Star-Lord?

Pratt told Rolling Stone,

“There’s ways for people to come back from the dead… That being said, by saying that I don’t feel like I’m done, it shouldn’t go into spoiler territory…”

While it’s blatantly clear that Drax is perhaps down for the count, and Rocket’s fate is still up in the air, Star-Lord might have one last adventure in him yet, especially if Marvel plans to pull from the comics any time soon. The Guardians might be done, but the future is still bright for the NOVA corps.

Star-Lord, NOVA, and Old Man Quill

While some purists might still be on the fence about the MCU, Marvel has definitely been pulling from the comics more and more these days. Just look at She-Hulk on Disney+. If they continue this trajectory, we haven’t seen the last of Star-Lord, Gamora, or even Rocket Raccoon.

This is especially true if Disney gives us a NOVA spinoff. In the comics, Star-Lord, Gamora, and Nova (Richard Ryder), were involved in one of Marvel’s most intriguing and complex love triangles. Based on what we know from the trailer, Gamora is still in the game, and NOVA can’t be far behind if Adam Warlock is in the picture.

Like any member of any team in any Marvel property, Star-Lord, Gamora, NOVA, and Rocket aren’t bound to one group. In fact, both Star-Lord and Rocket had their own successful solo adventures apart from the rest of the Guardians. There’s even a storyline where Quill mentors a young Richard Ryder after finding his father’s NOVA Corps helmet.

We’re not saying Marvel is adapting the “Old Man Quill” storyline or everyone is safe from the High Evolutionary just yet, but the framework is certainly there. With Chris Pratt eager to return paired with the available information and the simple fact no one is ever truly dead in the MCU, this likely won’t be the last time we see Star-Lord on the big screen.

Could there be hope for the Guardians yet? Inside the Magic will update as further developments unfold.