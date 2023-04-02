Marvel Gives Fans What They Want, Celebrates MCU With Marvel’s ‘Avengers’

Square Enix is almost done with Marvel’s Avengers, and before they leave the game forever, they give players one final gift to celebrate their time together.

“Marvel’s Avengers” launched a few years back in August 2020, dedicated to telling a new story with the Avengers and being a Marvel live-service game. A few months later, Square Enix realized just how difficult it was going to be, and the game hit a rocky launch that led to a lot of players abandoning the game after a few weeks.

After a year, Square Enix was able to produce more reliable content for the game and bring in heroes like Spider-Man and Black Panther, but the studio couldn’t keep up with the game. While “Marvel’s Avengers” only lasted for just a few years in development, the studio did provide one nice gift for new and old players.

All the MCU cosmetics they had created were suddenly free after their last patch. So that meant if you wanted to wear the Night-Monkey suit from Spider-Man: Far From Home (2021) when you are swinging into action as Spidey, you could now do that. If you wanted to be the Hulk wearing armor from Sakaar, you could do that now.

There were plenty of skins available for players that used to require microtransactions to purchase. While these skins were behind a paywall, it didn’t make sure to force players who want to try the game, later on, to be forced to pay more if the game isn’t being worked on anymore.

Characters like Captain America and Iron Man had a slew of skins to try on as you could play as Cap from the first Avengers movie or use the outfit he wore in Captain America: Civil War (2016). While Iron Man had so many different options that it made it more fun to try out different super heroes just to put on a new look and feel like you’re on a mission set in the MCU.

Square Enix knew what they were doing when they created those MCU skins. It’s just sad that the game had to be left behind, as Marvel fans don’t have a supported Marvel game to play at the moment. Star Wars fans are in the same boat as “Jedi: Survivor” will be nice, but ever since “Star Wars: Battlefront II,” players haven’t had another Star Wars game worth playing all the time. Hopefully, this changes soon so players have something else to play with their friends and still experience the worlds they love.

